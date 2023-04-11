Sturgeonfish is dead but the cause of independence is not. Station to Westminster | Simon Jenkins

Jhere is palpable joy in Westminster at the current predicament of the Scottish National Party with Nicola Sturgeons’ husband, Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, arrested last week but released without charge pending a further investigation, as part of an inquiry into the finances of the SNP. But the unionist joy is misplaced.

Even without a resolution, and amid party denial of any wrongdoing, the assumption is that independence is the cult of a political clique that has ultimately been scolded.

The truth is that, although the sturgeon culture is over, the question of independence does not go away. First under Alex Salmond, then for nine years under Sturgeon, the SNP grew from near insignificance to profiting from more than 15 years of one-party rule in Scotland. He currently holds 48 of the country’s 59 seats in Westminster and led Labor by 26 points in the 2019 election.

Even after a leadership election that exposed every possible crack in the party at its highest, and even under the leadership of its uninspiring new leader, Humza Yousaf, it would take a revolution to oust him from power in Edinburgh in 2024.

Doubly remarkable perhaps, for by any standard Scotland under Sturgeon was not well run. Its decentralized NHS oversees some of the worst death rates in Western Europe. It is drug-related death rate is the highest in Europe. School performance has lagging behind England in key subjects. In the past, beautiful landscapes were marked by subsidized wind turbines. Scotland’s dependence on cash from the London Treasury is acute.

Sturgeon’s popularity was a stark case of modern voters valuing a politician’s personal appeal more than their policies or competence. Witness Boris Johnson, the example in this regard. He explains why SNP voters consistently refused to lend similar support to the sturgeons’ cry for independence when asked in opinion polls or in the 2014 referendum, when 55% opted to stay of union.

In truth, Scottish opinion is split down the middle on the issue, although young voters are strongly in favor of it. Support has recently fluctuated between narrowly for independence during the lockdown and narrowly against in the latest Survation poll. Given that common sense suggests there should be an overwhelming demand for independence before another referendum, it is unlikely that we will see one in the near future.

But Westminster should not be quiet. For even with the problems of SNPs in full view, the status quo cannot be a satisfactory outcome. A quarter century of electoral victories for an independence movement cannot be desired overnight. A solid 45% of Scottish voters clearly do not like being governed from England and their case should be heard.

Although Scotland today enjoys considerable delegated autonomy, the image of English oppression is entrenched. Daisy Thatcher’s imposition of a Scottish poll tax in 1989, a year before England, was bitterly resented. So was Johnsons 2020 statement that decentralization had been a mistake and a disaster.

The answer must be to make the Scottish Government more accountable to Scotland’s needs. The shape of multi-level federalism now suggested by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown should be taken seriously by both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. Greater autonomy requires some of the fiscal decentralization practiced in countries like Spain and Switzerland.

So far, the SNP’s hope of breaking free from London supremacy is fiscally illiterate, a reality Sturgeon has consistently ignored and his successor must understand. Scotland can no longer free itself from British control, whether or not it is moving towards full independence, as long as its budget remains dependent on London.

There is a case to be made, and it could be made to good effect. Without Sturgeon and Sturgeonism it will be more difficult, but when the dust settles, however it settles, the basic demand and the basic possibility remain.