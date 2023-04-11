Pay! Donald Trump appears to be losing his bet to Kid Rock at UFC 287 (Video)





Former US President Donald Trump was a surprise guest at UFC 287 last weekend in Miami, sitting cageside with musician Kid Rock and boxer Mike Tyson. On the face of it, Trump may have lost a bet with Rock after Israel Adesanya stopped Alex Pereira in the event’s headliner, quickly reaching for his pocket and spitting out the paper.

The Kaseya Center crowd cheered Trump and chanted USA! UNITED STATES!

Trump was instrumental in setting up the UFC in the early days when most states wanted nothing to do with mixed martial arts (MMA). Being welcomed into Trump casinos was a favor White and Co. has never forgotten and the promotion continues to support the beleaguered politician despite his recent legal setbacks.

So this guy calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about the fights that have happened since our last conversation, White told the media. And he knows everyone. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a big fight fan. Love this stuff.

Whites aren’t the only Trump supporters in the UFC.

Outspoken welterweight contender Colby Covington remains a strong supporter of the MAGA movement. Additionally, now-retired Jorge Masvidal used his UFC 287 post-fight speech to congratulate the former president, who was charged with a felony early last week. Guess that’s something Gamebred can relate to after that 2022 Miami debacle.

Here’s another look:

