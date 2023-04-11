This Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will be ahead of Shatabdi Express; PM Modi will report tomorrow





On April 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan and the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train on an Overhead Electric High Ground (OHE). The first train would run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt stations. From April 13, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express will run regularly between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., stopping at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. The Vande Bharat Express will travel the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. route in 5 hours and 15 minutes, surpassing the Shatabdi Express, which is now the fastest train on the route, by 60 minutes. The Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. would also be the first semi-high-speed passenger train running on high-rise overhead power lines (OHE). The train will encourage socio-economic development in the region and improve accessibility to popular tourist spots in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Read also : Prime Minister Modi leaves Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express On April 8, PM Modi started the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, which was followed by the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Traveling the 660 kilometers between the two cities, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations. The eighth Vande Bharat Express in India between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam was launched by Prime Minister Modi in January. Meanwhile, the newest Vande Bharat Express on the Bhopal-New Delhi route was recently reported by PM Modi. Read also : Indian Railways to operate trains on Chennai-Bengaluru route with increased speed The Vande Bharat train is a locally built semi-high speed self-propelled train with state-of-the-art passenger equipment. Rail travelers will benefit from faster, more comfortable and more convenient train travel. Increased connectivity between cities and popular tourist sites, faster and safer travel and a boost to socio-economic development in the region are all benefits of introducing the Vande Bharat Express on multiple routes across the country. India. (With ANI inputs) Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Topics

