Taiwan Air Force pilots mock Xi Jinping with shoulder patches hitting Winnie the Pooh





Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared as China conducted three-day live-fire military drills in the region. However, amid the tense development in the region, an image of a Taiwanese air force pilot has gone viral on the internet for sporting a patch depicting the native black bear punching cartoon character Winnie the Pooh. ‘bear cub. The patch on the shoulder is meant to taunt Chinese President Xi Jinping. The shoulder patch said, We’re open 24/7 and Scramble. The photo was released by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense as China announced its decision to conduct military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday. The photo shows a Taiwanese Air Force pilot inspecting the fuselage of a fighter jet. The pilot can be seen sporting the patch on his left shoulder, depicting a red-eyed black bear punching Winnie the Pooh while holding the Taiwan flag in one paw. Beijing’s conduct of the military exercises came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen met Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the United States House. Xi Jinping’s relationship with Winnie the Pooh Winnie the Pooh has become a popular nickname and internet meme for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The comparison was first made in 2013 by social media users who noted a resemblance between a photograph of Xi Jinping and a popular image of Winnie the Pooh walking alongside Tigger. Since then, the comparison has been used by critics of the Chinese government as a way to mock or criticize Chinese Supreme Leader Xi Jinping. The Chinese government has responded to Winnie the Pooh comparisons by banning use of the character on social media sites and censoring any images or mentions of him. It was seen by some as an overreaction and drew criticism from those who see it as an attempt to stifle free speech. Notably, the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) allows its pilots to wear military patches of their choice to boost morale in combat scenarios. Taiwan puts air defense units on high alert Chinese live-fire military drills near Taiwan have prompted the island nations’ armed forces to put their air defense units on high alert. Taiwan’s armed forces detected 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warships and 91 aircraft. Notably, 54 PLAAF planes overshot the center line of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted on Monday. Meanwhile, the autonomous island’s armed forces conducted combat readiness sorties after Beijing kicked off the three-day Joint Sword military drills. “The ROC Armed Forces have been monitoring the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy ships and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter. In addition, he also informed of the presence of eight Chinese vessels still operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/taiwan-air-force-pilots-taunt-xi-jinping-with-shoulder-patches-punching-winnie-the-pooh-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related