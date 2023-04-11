Turkey’s industry suffered the biggest setback since the pandemic by earthquakes





(Bloomberg) – Turkey’s industrial production has suffered its biggest drop since the peak of the global pandemic three years ago, in one of the clearest indications yet of how the earthquakes that hit the country are affecting the economy. Bloomberg’s Most Read Output fell 8.2% a year on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis in February, the same months the tremors hit, data from the national statistics agency TurkStat showed on Tuesday. In monthly terms, the decline was the largest since July. Described by authorities as the worst disaster of the century, the quakes killed more than 50,000 people in 11 provinces in southeastern Turkey, which account for about a tenth of Turkey’s total output. The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan estimates that the cost of the disaster will exceed $100 billion. With businesses such as steel mills crippled immediately after, the question now is whether the earthquakes will bring more than a short-lived shock to the $900 billion economy. Ahead of critical elections next month, the government has increased spending on relief measures and promised a building campaign in affected areas. What Bloomberg Economics says… The impact of earthquakes on production could reach 1% of GDP this year. This will likely be partially offset by government spending on disaster relief and reconstruction, as well as expansionary pre-election policies. Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more. Mining and quarrying was the hardest hit industrial sector in February, contracting more than 18% on a monthly basis. Data earlier this week also showed seasonally adjusted unemployment rose to 10% in February from 9.7% the previous month, for the biggest increase since September. The story continues The earthquakes will lead to lower industrial production in the first quarter, but these effects will be offset from March, said Haluk Burumcekci, the founder of Burumcekci Research and Consulting in Istanbul, in a report. Read more: Monetary policy: the Central Bank of Turkey will remain flexible before the vote In addition to the government’s fiscal efforts, the central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points after the earthquakes, but kept its benchmark at 8.5% in March. It will then look at borrowing costs on April 27. With monetary policy long stuck in ultra-loose mode, last month’s pause signals the central bank’s confidence that the economy can weather the damage without further stimulus. Following his March decision, he said rates were already at an adequate level. While the earthquake is expected to affect economic activity in the short term, it is not expected to have a permanent impact on the performance of Turkey’s economy in the medium term, the central bank said. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

