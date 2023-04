Trump appeals order asking Pence to testify at Jan. 6 inquest

Under the Constitution, Pence as vice president also served as president of the Senate, entitling him to some immunity in Congress, Boasberg found. Although Pence and his allies felt the decision did not stretch far enough, Pence opted not to appeal the ruling.

Trump’s executive privilege challenges to Justice Department subpoenas have not worked well in a series of secret court proceedings that have unfolded in recent months. He lost bids to Boasberg’s predecessor as chief, Beryl Howell, to block Pences’ aides from testifying in the investigation, and he recently lost a similar bid to block his own top White House advisers from appear for compelled testimony.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed the call in a statement lambasting the Justice Department’s special advocate investigations.

The DOJ is continually deviating from standard norms by attempting to destroy the long-accepted, constitutionally-based constitutional standards of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said. The special adviser leads a witch hunt where the government has sought to violate every constitutional standard, including safeguards that protect a president’s ability to confer with his vice president on matters of US security .

The call is one of more than 10 secret procedures that have governed Smith’s extensive investigations into Trump’s attempt to overturn the election, as well as his handling of highly sensitive national security secrets found in his Mar- a-Lago after leaving office. Grand jury proceedings are typically conducted in secrecy, a requirement of law and precedent, but the scope and scale of these investigations have led to extraordinary decisions that reshape the boundaries of the separation of powers, all while out of public view.

The secret appeals court filing says Trump’s appeal was filed Monday morning after Boasberg’s March 27 ruling in a grand jury case, a date that coincides with Boasberg’s order for Pence to testify. Trump has yet to call for an urgent expedited effort to block Boasberg’s decision, but he has taken that action in several other cases to no avail.

It’s unclear when Pence is expected to testify, but judges typically set specific deadlines for compliance that can determine the timing of various filings and challenges.

