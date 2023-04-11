Trump skips FEC personal financial disclosure deadline





Former President Donald J. Trump has a minor addition to his growing pile of legal challenges after he failed to meet the deadline to disclose his personal financial assets.

But the threatened initial penalty of a paltry $200 is the latest sign of weak federal election law enforcement.

The personal financial disclosure will eventually provide a first look at Mr. Trump’s post-presidential ventures, including his holdings in Truth Social, the social media company he helped create.

President Trump holds significant financial assets and we have notified the Federal Election Commission that additional time is needed to file his financial disclosure report, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, said in a statement.

Mr Trump was warned that the charges could be imposed if he does not file within 30 days of the March 16 deadline, which is later this week, in a letter from the acting general counsel for the election commissions federal authorities who rejected his request for a third extension. last month.

Meredith McGehee, a longtime campaign watchdog, said: “It’s very clear that former President Trump doesn’t think the law applies to him and has spent much of his career hiring a legal representation to delay and distract. This is in line with its general approach.

She added that the lack of teeth on the disclosure law highlighted the weak position of federal enforcement. They kind of wave their finger, she says. No, we really, really mean it and then usually nothing happens.

But his other legal issues are far bigger: his recent indictment in a secret money case made him the first former US president to face criminal charges, and he faces three other investigations.

Mr. Trump’s financial disclosures were closely watched during his first run for the White House and his presidency, as they provided notable insights into the effect that performing in office had on his wealth, even if income and assets were reported only within wide ranges.

The revelations, for example, showed how the pandemic has affected his luxury hospitality businesses and shed light on the freebies he has received.

The Disclosure Act is part of anti-corruption efforts dating back to the Watergate era.

Other politicians have sought to delay and play around with disclosure requirements. Michael R. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, notably announced his presidential campaign in November 2019, then dropped out after making two requests for extensions to which he was legally entitled before the disclosure requirement kicked in. vigor.

