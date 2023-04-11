Lula says he invited Xi Jinping to Brazil during his trip to China





BRASLIA – The President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves at 7 a.m. this Tuesday 10, bound for Beijing, where he is to meet the President of China, Xi Jinping. The trip scheduled for the end of March was postponed due to health problems faced by the chief executive of Planalto. Now Lula intends to invite the Chinese leader to come to Brazil to try to strengthen relations with the country. In China, we will consolidate our relationship. I will invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil, Lula said in an interview on the show Voice of Brazil. China is now an essential partner for Brazil and Latin America. We want to strengthen this relationship, which has fallen asleep, he continued. Mentioning the weakening of relations with China, Lula argued that the diplomatic tension between the two nations began with the process of impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) – which he called a coup. condition – and worsened under the administration of the first. Bolsonaro (PL). Lula wants to “consolidate relations” with China in an official mission Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/STATE Lula’s predecessor attacked Chinese authorities during his four years in power, particularly during the covid-19 pandemic, by taxing the Chinese viral disease, paraphrasing former US President Donald Trump. We don’t want the Chinese to buy our products, what we want is to build a partnership with the Chinese. partnership with the Chinese in things that don’t exist, he says. Brazil must regain its role as an international protagonist, he defended. Continue after ad The Brazilian delegation invited to China was the largest in the history of Brazilian diplomacy. As shown in Statethe first list, closed by the presidency, brought together around 200 businessmen, from 140 sectors, the entire top of Congress, governors and at least six ministers. The entourage was more limited during the second trip, but it must have included at least 20 members of Congress, in addition to the presidents of the largest trade union centers in the country. Defending the country’s leading role in international relations, Lula said he has commitments on the environmental agenda with Congo and Indonesia scheduled for June. The three countries have some of the largest forest areas in the world. The president wants to bring other South American countries to the event, in a bid to demonstrate Brazil’s regional role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.estadao.com.br/politica/lula-diz-que-convidara-xi-jinping-para-vir-ao-brasil-durante-viagem-a-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related