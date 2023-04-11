Turkey unveils its first drone carrier





Turkey on Monday unveiled an amphibious assault ship built to carry light aircraft and military drones. The TCG Anadolu, which is 231 meters (758 feet) long and 32 meters (105 feet) wide, can accommodate helicopter gunships and military drones, as well as up to 94 vehicles, including 13 tanks. “Turkish Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones and Hurjet light fighters will be able to take off and land on the ship,” the president said. Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwho is campaigning for re-election in May. Erdogan said the new ship would enable Turkey to “carry out military and humanitarian operations in all corners of the world if necessary”. Turkey, a member of NATO, has considerably developed its defense industry in recent years, Ankara notably touting the success of its combat drones. Drones developed by the Baykar company – co-run by one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law – have been used in Azerbaijan, Libya and Ukraine. kyiv used them in the early hours of the Russian invasion last year. Turkey has repeatedly tried to act as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow. Last year, China unveiled its first military drone carrier, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned aircraft in modern warfare. Erdogan today cuts the ribbon on the light aircraft carrier and the amphibious ship TCG Anadolu. Here is a promo video for the largest ship in the Turkish Navypic.twitter.com/nhIa8IAF1s — Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 10, 2023

