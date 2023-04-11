‘Serious’ banking crisis threatens global recession, IMF warns





The former Twitter boss who was fired by Elon Musk is suing the social media company for failing to pay his legal fees. Parag Agrawal, who ran Twitter from November 2021 to October 2022, was fired and escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters the day Mr Musk completed his $44 billion takeover. Along with other executives, his employment ended for cause after Mr Musk accused them of misleading him and investors about the number of fake user accounts on the media platform social. But along with former general counsel Vijaya Gadde and ex-chief financial officer Ned Segal, Mr Agrawal is now suing the company for failing to cover around $1million in personal legal costs as it battles investigations by the American authorities. It is common for companies to pay legal fees for current and former executives when investigating corporate conduct. However, Mr Agrawals’ lawsuit claims that Twitter refused to honor its obligations despite the fact that the executives incurred significant legal costs related to investigations by the United States Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to documents. filed in a Delaware court first reported by the Financial Times. Twitter has become embroiled in various disputes since Mr. Musks’ takeover, including with the Federal Trade Commission and the company’s owner in San Francisco. 5 things to start your day 1) Ultra-low interest rates will return to Britain, IMF says – An aging population coupled with low productivity will tame inflation 2) Revealed: Teachers’ unions make $120m hedge fund bet Criticism comes as National Education Union threatens to extend strike 3) Government-funded BBC is biased, claims Elon Musk Feud with national broadcaster over Twitter label escalates 4) FTX Bosses Joke About Losing Millions, Says Damning Report Disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of pride, incompetence and greed 5) Why a Fake Photo of the Pope Could Herald the End of Humanity Silicon Valley heavyweights clash over risks of super-powered AI What happened overnight Stocks rose mainly in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street, dominated by speculation that the Federal Reserve could once again dampen financial markets and the economy by raising interest rates. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. Meanwhile, US futures rose slightly and oil prices rose as well. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.4pc to 28,013.86 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.4pc to 2,546.07. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7pc to 20,481.02, while the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.3pc to 7,314.00. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2pc to 3,310.00. In Japan, the new central bank governor indicated on Monday evening that he planned to keep his ultra-low interest rate policy in place without drastic changes.

