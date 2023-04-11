Thousands of junior doctors across the UK launch four-day strike





Health service bosses say up to 350,000 operations and scheduled appointments will be canceled during the walkout. Young doctors – those in the early years of their careers – make up almost half of all NHS doctors. (Reuters)

Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England, sparking a four-day strike believed to be the most disruptive in the history of the UK's public health service. The walkout for junior doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinical care for the National Health Service, began on Tuesday and is expected to last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Young doctors – those in the early years of their careers – make up almost half of all NHS doctors. Health service bosses say up to 350,000 operations and scheduled appointments will be canceled during the walkout. Experienced doctors and other doctors had to be recruited to cover emergency services, intensive care and maternity services. Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said the walkout "will be the most disruptive period of strike action we have seen this winter, possibly the most disruptive period of action in NHS history".

The British Medical Association, the doctors' union, is demanding a 35% pay rise to make up for what it says are years of below-inflation increases. The union says newly qualified doctors only earn £14.09 ($17) an hour – the UK minimum wage is just over £10 an hour – although wages rise rapidly after the first year. Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the union's young doctors committee, said the walkout could be stopped if Health Secretary Steve Barclay made a "credible offer" on pay. The government says it is ready to negotiate if the strike is called off, but calls the 35% demand unaffordable. A wave of strikes has disrupted the lives of Britons for months as workers demand pay rises to keep pace with soaring inflation, which stood at 10.4% in February. Nurses, paramedics, teachers, border staff, driving examiners, bus drivers and postal workers have all quit their jobs to demand a pay rise. Unions say wages, especially in the public sector, have fallen in real terms over the past decade, and a cost of living crisis fueled by soaring food and energy prices has left many people struggling to pay their bills.

Thousands of British railway workers go on strike Source: AP

