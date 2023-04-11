Exclusive: Florida GOP congressman backs Trump for president





As Republicans in Congress consider whether to support a candidate in next year’s presidential race, the choice facing the Florida delegation is particularly difficult. The battleground state is home to both Donald Trump and his most formidable potential rival, Governor Ron DeSantis. But since news broke last month of the criminal case against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, more and more Sunshine State federal lawmakers are abandoning their positions of neutrality.

In recent weeks, Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds have endorsed Trump, joining Rep. Matt Gaetz in backing the former president over DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy but set the stage for a run. .

Now, another member of the Florida Republican House delegation, Rep. Cory Mills, is going all out in Trump’s quest to reclaim the White House. “I think what’s happening in New York is a very unifying event,” Mills told TIME. “We need to stop the infighting and unite and unite. And I think right now the person we need to unite behind is President Trump.

Mills, a first-year member who represents a Central Florida district, will likely soon be joined by several of his colleagues. Other Florida House GOP lawmakers have told associates they will back Trump in the days or weeks ahead, including Reps. Kat Cammack, Brian Mast, Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. None of those lawmakers returned requests for comment.

Trump endorsed Mills for his House seat in October, after Mills won a crowded Republican primary. Luna, also a freshman, was one of the few GOP candidates to win endorsements from Trump and DeSantis last year. She announced her support for a second term for Trump last month, shortly after Bragg invited Trump to testify before a grand jury and the former president claimed on social media that he would be arrested on Tuesday. .

“To be clear, I love them both. He’s my governor, and I’m going to support him every step of the way as governor,” Luna told TIME, referring to DeSantis, but she says that she endorsed Trump in part because she thinks the indictment reveals that Democrats see him as a threat. . “I think we need someone who will be aggressive on foreign policy – and it’s Trump. You know, it’s politics, you have to choose sides. I think he’s the person we need right now for this country.

Donalds, a longtime DeSantis ally, stunned the Florida political community last week when he endorsed Trump. Donalds and the governor have been close for years, with Donalds playing DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial rival Andrew Gillum in preparing for the debate five years ago and introducing him on his election night last year. . He also explored his own gubernatorial bid following DeSantis’ departure. Siding with Trump so soon, Florida insiders say, could complicate his ability to win DeSantis’ endorsement down the road, should Donalds seek to succeed him.

Most of Florida’s 22 Republicans in Congress have yet to take sides in the presidential race. Still, the delegation’s growing endorsement of Trump so soon marks a shift from the 2016 presidential election. In that race, a plurality of state House GOP members backed the former Florida governor, Jeb Bush, at the beginning of the primary cycle. Most did not reconcile with Trump until he actually landed the nomination.

Although he has not officially launched a presidential campaign, DeSantis already has the endorsement of two Republicans in Congress: Representatives Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. He is widely expected to formally declare his candidacy this spring, after Florida’s current legislative session ends.

A recent poll of Florida Republicans shows DeSantis ahead of Trump by a five-point margin, but the governor’s numbers in his home state have fallen since Trump stepped up his attacks on him. National polls have Trump leading by double digits. A Fox News survey released last week found Trump garnering 54% of Republican voters nationally, with DeSantis just 24%.

DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment for this report.

Mills thinks a growing list of Florida Republicans rallying behind Trump could dissuade DeSantis from challenging him this cycle, and instead wait until 2028 to mount a bid for the White House.

Six weeks ago, Mills says, he spoke with Trump and the two discussed holding an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach or Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami to roll out endorsements. of several Florida legislators and other elected officials. Such an event can still happen, adds Mills, an Army veteran who worked at the Defense Department during the Trump administration, but Bragg’s indictment prompts those mentions to come more quickly.

The rally in Florida, which could turn into a full-fledged Trump rally, would “hopefully encourage our governor to continue to be an incredible governor and lead our state,” Mills said. “And then later, after the president completes his four-year term, stepping in to keep the helm in the right direction for the next eight years. America needs 12 years of leadership, not four or eight. »

Mills isn’t the only one to suggest DeSantis should wait. “I think DeSantis, if he waits, has a very bright future,” Luna says. “But I think right now, with what we need for the country, I think it’s Trump.”

