Less than a month after announcing his retirement from international football, there is speculation that Mesut zil will adopt a new pitch policy.

Rumors that zil, who played for Arsenal and Germany but has Turkish roots, will be a candidate for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are mounting.

Will the 34-year-old zil run for political office? And can he be a game-changer for Erdogan who faces political headwinds as well as economic hardship in his re-election bid?

Let’s take a closer look:

Turkey is due to hold presidential elections on May 14.

Erdogan, for his part, offered a clue.

According to Times United KingdomErdogan said many unexpected names, including a sports celebrity, would appear on the AKP candidate list.

That wouldn’t be surprising given the extent of the friendship between the two men.

The pair first met in 2010 in a World Cup qualifier between Turkey and Germany, according to Goal.com.

As Germany won 3-0, zil, who scored the second goal, was booed by some Turkish fans despite keeping his celebrations low-key.

zil said he did it to show respect for the homeland of his ancestors.

“Of course I was really happy. It was fantastic for me to score in this game. But I made a spontaneous decision not to overdo the celebrations,” zil said, according to the website.

zil in 2018 was criticized ahead of the World Cup for posing for a controversial photo with Erdogan, prompting questions about his loyalty to the German team ahead of the tournament in Russia.

I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish, says zil.

The photo, which was posted on the presidential website and the ruling party’s Twitter feed, came on the eve of Turkey’s 2018 presidential election which Erdogan won to claim new powers.

Erdogan was at the time engaged in a broad political crackdown following a failed coup attempt against his government.

However, zil insisted that despite the timing, the image was not about politics or elections, it was about me holding up to the highest office in my family’s country.

My job is a football player not a politician and our meeting was not an endorsement of any policy, zil added.

“Although the German media portrayed something different, the truth is that not meeting the president would have been a disrespect for the roots of my ancestors, who I know would have been proud of where I am today. today,” he said. DW.

Germany has more than three million people of Turkish origin.

zil in July that year faced outcry in Germany but won acclaim in Turkey after quitting the national football team over racism and disrespect following the fallout from the meeting with Erdogan.

It is with a heavy heart and after careful consideration that due to recent events I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level while I have this feeling of racism and disrespect, he said in a statement on social media.

Aiming at German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel, zil said he “would no longer be the scapegoat of [Grindel’s] incompetence and inability to do their job well, in accordance with DW.

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I’m German when we win, but I’m an immigrant when we lose,” he added. “I feel unwanted and I think what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.

“Despite paying taxes in Germany, donating facilities to German schools and winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, I’m still not accepted into society. I’m treated as ‘different’ .

zil also added that he was unfairly blamed in Germany for the group stage exit of the clash of teams at the World Cup.

In 2019, Erdogan witnessed Zil’s marriage to former Miss Turkey, former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, according to BBC.

zil recently played for Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir before ending his career.

zil said injuries played a part in his decision.

I have had the privilege of being a professional footballer for almost 17 years now and am incredibly grateful for this opportunity, zil wrote on social media. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered a few injuries, it is becoming increasingly clear that it is time to step down from the big football stage.

Erdogan faces a tough re-election bid

The Turkish opposition in February chose Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a candidate to challenge Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu is the 74-year-old leader of the center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP.

A second round of presidential elections will take place on May 28 if none of the candidates obtains more than 50% of the vote.

However, according to Times UK, opinion polls favor Kilicdaroglu to win the second round.

The elections could be the country’s biggest in decades. Erdogan is seeking to extend his two decades in power, and the vote will determine whether Turkey continues on the increasingly authoritarian path set by the strong politician.

Erdogan has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. The upcoming elections could present him with his toughest electoral challenges.

Turkey is grappling with a struggling economy, runaway inflation and the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake, which left hundreds of thousands of people in 11 Turkish provinces sheltering in tents or temporary accommodation.

Many have criticized his government’s response to the quake and accuse him of failing to prepare the earthquake-prone country for impending disaster.

With contributions from agencies

