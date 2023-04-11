Gavin Newsom seems to prefer Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis





In an interview that aired on Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom made markedly contrasting remarks about former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the two most popular conservative figures in the country.

In fact, Newsom’s remarks about the two men were so different in tone that one would assume the governor would rather work with Trump than DeSantis if either were to win the US presidential election. ‘next year. It may come as no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the ongoing feud between the two governors over the past few years or anyone who remembers Newsom saying during the Trump era that he had an effective relationship with the former president.

Speaking to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on her new MSNBC show, Newsom was asked if he would be able to continue working with Trump as president if he defeated Joe Biden in a re-election contest. Newsom argued that Biden would be re-elected, saying his tenure represents a masterclass in governance.

There’s nothing that comes close, and you’re already seeing the results across the country, he said. Which is just one more reason why he not only deserves [a second term]but I will campaign enthusiastically for him.

But in entertaining PSAKI’s hypothetical scenario in which Trump beats Biden to win the White House, Newsom didn’t attack the former president, as one might expect. Instead, he talked about his ability to work with people he disagrees with.

I don’t like talking to past people or people because they disagree with me. I spent a disproportionate amount of time with people who tried to call me back, he says. We all want to be respected, protected, connected. We all want to love. We all need to be loved. We have so many core values. There are universal things about being human that I think are just as important, so I’m saying that in the context of the framework around Trump or all those people.

The tone of his comments about Trump was markedly different from the tone he used when talking about DeSantis. In fact, Newsom didn’t even entertain the idea of ​​DeSantis becoming president, saying Trump would beat him in the contest for the Republican nomination. He said the Florida governor would actually have to wait a few years before running. (DeSantis hasn’t officially announced he’s seeking the job.)

Honestly, if I offered him political advice, I would tell him to pack his bags and wait a few years, he said. And do some of the hard work, which actually includes governance, not just the war of identities and cultures. Come back as a more seasoned and capable leader with a bit of humility, which, by the way, he could use.

The comments followed other remarks in which Newsom attacked DeSantis, saying he looked weak in his attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading efforts to indict the former. president on criminal charges related to commercial fraud. by Trump allies.

He just looked weak, weakness masquerading as strength, Newsom said. I saw everyone out there outraged and upset that DeSantis was a bit slow to criticize when the threat of indictment was first revealed by Trump himself. And they said, Here’s what he should have said, and here he is. He comes back a few days later and literally repeats it. Weakness disguised as strength.

Newsom is not a fan of Trump politics, to be clear. In his interview with PSAKI, Newsom criticized the former president for arming the Justice Department to pursue his political enemies. But that remark didn’t match the vitriol Newsom used to talk about DeSantis.

Earlier this year, Newsom told CNN that his surprisingly strong relationship with Trump can partly be attributed to the fact that his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is now dating Donald Trump Jr.

If Trump or DeSantis were to beat Biden in a contest to become the next president, it’s clear based on Newsom’s interview with Psaki that Newsom would prefer it.

