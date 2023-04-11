Politics
Mocking and defying Xi Jinping: Taiwanese air force insignia are all the rage on the networks
Some patriotic badges that show Winnie the Pooh receive a punched in the face by a Taiwanese black bear -a mockery of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping– went viral on the self-governing island.
The patches that some wear Taiwanese Air Force pilotsand disseminated in photos of the Ministry of Defense, are a uplifting message to Xiwhich is often satirized for his resemblance to the famous bear cartoon honey lover.
It’s incredible. It’s the happiest thing in recent days, said Facebook user Mark Sasha Liang. Chen Kai-chu, another fan, commented, “Wear this to go through Chinese customs.”
Chinawhich claims the island as part of its territory, began on Saturday three war exercises massive attacks in which he faked attacks on Democratic Taiwan.
Beijing’s show of force was a response to the meeting of the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthylast week.
Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense issued a image set and videos during exercises to show your military preparation.
One photo in particular, of an Air Force pilot inspecting a fighter jet, immediately caught the attention of social media users.
They noticed that on the sleeve of his jacket he wore a patch with the illustration of a formosan black bear with a striking flag Winnie the Pooh.
The discovery sparked a storm on social media.
Two of the badges bear the word scramble (struggle) downstairs, and one of them also proclaims we are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
A third badge, designed last year, depicts a Taiwanese fighter pilot slaps pandathe national symbol of China.
It was created when China conducted similar exercises in response to the visit of taipei last year of the former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.
The Taiwanese were quick to buy the patcheswhich sell for 200 Taiwan dollars (US$6.50).
The badges come from the store Merchandise for wing fans from the city of Taoyuan, east of the capital Taipei, where they have already sold.
She’s so famous that my friends across the Pacific are asking me about her, Mob Liu posted on Facebook.
Social media has been flooded with patch requestssome from as far away as UNITED STATES.
Please restock, said one user, identified as Abigail Eileen.
Sepfry Ng I asked: Can you ship overseas? In Hong Kong?
A Facebook vendor that sells the patches said they received a few 1000 orders since the image went viral on Saturday.
Most orders are from Taiwan, but some have been received even from China.
Taiwanese are upset about China’s over-the-top military maneuvers after the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, so this pilot’s badge sparked a debate, said the Facebook marketer, who asked to be identified by his business name. Assistantgeo.
The people support the military in the defense of our sovereignty.
Alec Hsu, who designed the patchhas been selling it in its store since last year, but saw orders surge after Taiwan’s military news agency published the pilot’s photo on Saturday.
I wanted to create this badge to encourage our troopssaid Hsu, owner of Wings Fan Goods Shop.
Hsu said he ordered more patches to meet growing demand. His clients are military and civilians. The endangered Formosan black bear is seen as a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was formerly known as Formosa.
Taiwan’s air force told Reuters that while it does not particularly encourage its members to wear the patch, which is not part of their uniform, it will remain open to anything that will boost morale.
(With information from AFP and Reuters)
