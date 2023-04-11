Husain Haqqani speaks out on Imran Khan’s allegations





Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (left) and former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani. AFP/File

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani has slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, breaking silence over the former prime minister’s allegations that he was a lobbyist and an aide to former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In January, the ousted prime minister accused General (retired) Bajwa of hiring Haqqani to lobby against him in Washington. He said the ex-envoy waged a campaign against him and promoted the former army chief in the United States.

“It’s stupid to say that I ended his [Imran Khan] government with [the help of] someone. I am not a lobbyist and have not received any payment for this. I have a good relationship with people in the United States,” the former ambassador said on Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.”

He added that Robert Grenier was also not a lobbyist and was a government official who used to update his research.

“The United States does not need me to form the image of Imran Khan. My research is related to politics in Pakistan,” Haqqani said while asking the PTI chief to tell the truth.

The former ambassador said the PTI leader even called him a traitor because of his stance, adding that the former prime minister was ousted from power by the votes of 174 members of the assembly and that he had “nothing to do with any of these deputies”.

He went on to say that many people contact think tanks in the United States for research. The role of lobbies, journalists and academics was different, he added.

Haqqani said Khan had created his anti-American image over the past 26 years. “I didn’t stand on a container and abuse anyone and then I asked for forgiveness,” he added.

The former Washington envoy further said that General (Retired) Bajwa and his institution had convinced the nation for many years that Haqqani’s view was “anti-Pakistan”.

Haqqani said he would continue to meet US diplomat Donald Lu, wondering what proved he had been involved in a conspiracy.

“You [Khan] should accept the vote of no confidence. Why are you dragging me into this?” the former envoy said. “I haven’t been to Pakistan for 11 years and if anyone comes to meet me they should be interviewed.”

The ex-ambassador said his work was not related to lobbying against or for anyone. He said it was Imran Khan who said “I said Bajwa is a good man”.

“I had said that General Bajwa’s statement regarding Russia was in the interest of Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking of former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, Haqqani said he was not appreciated in America as he was before and was only trying to find a place there now.

“If the United States has any interest in Pakistan, it would not be with any individual,” he added.

