Trump appeals order compelling Pence to testify at Jan. 6 inquest – source





WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s order requiring his former vice president, Mike Pence, to testify as part of a special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Trump’s lawyers filed the appeal after a decision related to the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election which Trump, a Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The case remains under seal. But on Monday, a new sealed case appeared on the federal appeals court docket in Washington, DC, which referenced a grand jury case before U.S. District Chief Judge James Boasberg.

Final appeal briefs must be filed by May 25, according to an initial schedule set by the court, which does not name the parties to the case.

Pence revealed last week that he would not appeal a judge’s ruling that requires him to testify before a federal grand jury about conversations he had with Trump before the deadly attack on the Capitol. American.

In a March ruling, the judge also said Pence could still decline to answer questions related to Jan. 6.

Several of Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to handle the two Trump investigations, is presenting evidence to grand juries in two separate investigations.

The first investigation focuses on attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following Trump’s November 2020 defeat to Biden. The second examines Trump’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left office in January 2021, and whether he attempted to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen; additional reporting by Kat Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sarah N. Lynch

Thomson Reuters

Sarah N. Lynch is Reuters senior reporter covering the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. During her time on the beat, she covered everything from the Mueller report to the use of federal agents to suppress protesters at the sequel to George Floyds. murder, the rampant spread of COVID-19 in prisons, and the department’s lawsuits following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-appeals-order-requiring-pence-testify-jan-6-probe-media-2023-04-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

