Pakistani Kashmir court removes Imran Khan’s protege





ISLAMABAD (AP) In a blow to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a supreme court in the Pakistani-administered section of Kashmir on Tuesday removed his protege and head of the local government from office. The territory’s prime minister, Tanveer Ilyas, was charged and found guilty of insulting judges in public remarks, local officials and media reported.

The development appears to be a spillover from the political crisis in Pakistan, where 70-year-old Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence last April, has campaigned against his successor, Shahbaz Sharif. Khan claims his ouster was illegal and demanded a snap election which Sharif rejected.

Ilyas, an outspoken business tycoon known for his outburst against judges and bureaucrats, also lambasted Sharif when the prime minister visited Kashmir last December.

Khan has backed Ilyas in Pakistan’s Kashmir, where Khan’s opposition Pakistani Tahreek-e-Insaf party holds a simple majority in the local parliament. The disputed Himalayan region is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

Ilyas appeared before a judge in Muzaffarabad, the regional capital, on Tuesday and was symbolically found guilty of the alleged offense and sentenced to time in the courtroom. Under Pakistani law, this automatically disqualifies him from public service.

Ilyas has been critical of judges in Pakistani Kashmir for weeks, saying the judiciary is encroaching on his authority by overturning several decisions approved by him or his government. Although he apologized for his remarks on Tuesday, the court rejected his apology.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan’s party, denounced the decision. This country cannot be run by destroying the justice system, Chaudhry tweeted.

It was unclear whether Ilyas would appeal the decision. The court also instructed the territory’s election watchdog to prepare a vote to replace Ilyas.

The assembly of Pakistani Kashmir is expected to choose the new leader of the house in the coming days. Khan’s party could face a tough test as Sharif’s supporters claim they are able to form the government.

Pakistan and India, nuclear-armed neighbors, have fought two of their three wars in Kashmir since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncadvertiser.com/news/world/article/court-in-pakistan-held-kashmir-removes-imran-17890335.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related