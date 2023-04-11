FACT CHECK: President Joko Widodo dismisses Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati from Cabinet?





IDR 300 T broadcast makes a name for itself Finance Minister Sri Mulyani It is said that Indrawati will be relieved of his duties. Moments ago Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) discussed suspicious transactions worth IDR 300 trillion in Ministry of Finance. City of turnbackhoax.id, Kabar News’ YouTube account late last month (3/25/2023) uploaded a video titled “AFTERNOON ll JOKOWI FINISHED CABINET SRI MULYANI D4RI, DISGUSTED BY COUNTRY OF KH!AN4T”. On the cover, a photo showing the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia seated facing the Minister of Finance, accompanied by a handwriting that resembles a direct statement sentence similar to a speech bubble in a comic strip. “Traitor of the fatherland! thus the sentence is juxtaposed with the figure of the President, representing the Head of State making a statement. “I’m going to take 300 trillion, sir” is written on the finance minister’s photo, which means he said this sentence. The account mentions in the video which says “Pak Jokowi does not play games, Sri Mulyani was dishonorably fired from Ministry of Finance” that the Minister of Finance was dishonorably fired from Ministry of Finance. The eight-minute video contains statements from Sri Mulyani and Mahfud MD regarding strange dealings or the issue of alleged money laundering of T300 in the Ministry of Finance. The source of the voiceover reading comes from the article titled “Ministry of Finance Missed! Mahfud MD Uncovers Strange Dealings of Rp. 300 T, Anies Loyalists: Behind Radical Radikul, there is Dredged People’s Money” of the page wartaekonomi.co.id March 9, 2023 edition. EXPLANATION In the video, no narration mentions the dismissal of the Minister of Finance by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Currently, the Minister of Finance is still held by Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and there is no valid evidence to suggest that she was sacked by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Music video content is from KOMPASTV YouTube channel on March 20, 2023 titled “Complete Explanation of Mahfud MD Concerning Awkward Transactions of IDR 349 ​​T at the Ministry of Finance”. Also from CNBC Indonesia and other sources. CONCLUSION Video uploads with claims that President Joko Widodo removing Finance Minister Sri Mulyani from the cabinet is not right. The videos fall into the category of misleading content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/criticism, either via the comment column in each related content, by contacting the editorial of Suara.com, or by submitting issues/complaints which need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]



