Politics
Lula in Beijing to meet Xi Jinping; both want to support their country’s international ranking — MercoPress
Lula in Beijing to meet Xi Jinping; both want to support the international ranking of their country
Brazilian President Lula da Silva begins a four-day official visit to China today (April 11/14), hosted by Xi Jinping at a time when the two leaders have big foreign policy plans: Lula wants Brazil back on the grand chessboard and Xi is determined in trying to present his country as a world power that can rival (challenge) the United States.
The visit was originally scheduled for March, with Lula expected to bring a delegation of 240 business representatives to Beijing, but a bout of pneumonia forced the visit to be postponed until April. Either way, trade and investment should be addressed in the Beijing talks since China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, some $150 billion a year.
“Brazil has many resources of interest to China, and Brazilian soybeans are a major part of China’s overall thinking on food security,” said Margaret Myers, director of the Asia and Latin America department.
Program of the Inter-American Dialogue.
Myers added that given the size of the Brazilian market, it was natural for Chinese companies to make it one of their top destinations in Latin America.
Other analysts have pointed out that Lula’s trip aims to further increase Chinese investment in Brazil, particularly in the manufacturing sector.
Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, a professor of international law at Brazil’s FGV University, said Brazil hoped to attract Chinese companies that could drive growth in areas such as automobiles and green energy.
The agricultural sector will occupy a prominent place during Lula’s trip to China. Among them, the meat industry is particularly eager to have more access to the Chinese market.
Leland Lazarus, associate director of national security at Florida International University in the United States, pointed out that China sees Brazil as an important pillar of its engagement with Latin America. But Lula will likely try to balance prioritizing Chinese trade and investment with taking a tough stance toward China on environmental issues.
Although Brazil hopes to maintain its deep economic engagement with China, the dominance of Chinese companies in many sectors in Brazil has caused unease among Brazilian businesses and industry leaders.
In a recent article published by the American think tank Global Americans, Evan Ellis, an expert in Latin American studies at the US Army War College Strategic Studies Institute, pointed out that Chinese companies have invested around $70 billion in Brazil in over the past two decades.
Moreover, Chinese companies have projects in 23 of Brazil’s 26 states, which cover sectors such as mining, agriculture, industry, telecommunications, finance and medicine.
Although Brazil is not a signatory to China’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the topic will likely come up when Xi and Lula meet.
While bilateral trade issues are expected to dominate discussions between the two leaders, there are also significant geopolitical implications. The two countries signed a 10-year cooperation plan in 2012, after Beijing transformed the bilateral relationship into a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.1
China also sent its then-vice president, Wang Qishan, to attend Lula’s inauguration earlier this year, underscoring the importance of Beijing’s relationship with Brasilia.
Finally, since both countries are members of the BRICS group of emerging nations, some experts expect Xi and Lula to discuss the current status and future prospects of the alliance. Similarly, within this framework, the ongoing war in Ukraine can be expected to be addressed, but from a more pragmatic perspective, including BRICS-related aspects and the implications of the conflict for the group.
Moreover, Brazil’s role as a major player in South America can also provide a balancing effect in the face of growing tensions between China and the United States, said Dawisson Lopes, a professor of international and comparative politics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
“It is crucial for China and the United States to maintain good relations with South America’s largest country,” he said. Lula also visited US President Joe Biden before heading to Beijing.
