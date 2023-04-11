



If you’ve followed the whereabouts of a certain former first lady, you probably know that after dodging Donald Trump’s impeachment in New York and post-impeachment speech in Palm Beach last week, Melania Trump made a public appearance with her husband on Sunday, seated beside him in the Mar-a-Lago dining room. Given that the ex-president’s third wife is reportedly still pissed off by her husband’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which he denies, and generally doesn’t seem to like her at all, you you might be wondering why she bothered to break bread with the guy this weekend. Was it because she is contractually obligated to share the same airspace with Trump at least twice a month? Did she show up in the dining room and, finding all the tables occupied, decided, fuck it, I’m going to sit with him? Do the couple spend every second Sunday of the month discussing literature, philosophy and ancient Greece, no matter how angry they are with each other? According to a new report, the answer is d, none of the above answers.

Instead, Page Six reports that Trump begged Melania, and she gave in. He told her, I really need you for this because we’re going to campaign, a source told the outlet. They had an important conversation over the weekend, and she agreed to be on board. Commenting on why no one else joined the two for dinner despite it being a public holiday, another person familiar with the matter said: I think she wanted to show her support, but didn’t want to have talking about all this is s — These are presumably the dozens of crimes that Trump has recently been charged with due to his alleged petty crimes.

And while people who spoke to Page Six claimed the Sunday night appearance was just the first in a long line, Melania agreed to start making out with the ex-president while he was doing campaign for a second term, noting, hilariously, that the fact that Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] moved away makes it all the more appealing to her, others aren’t so sure.

According to People, Melania’s only plans for the future are to avoid being seen in public with her spouse. Melania has not participated or recently participated in her husband’s political events, a source told the outlet. Says another: Melanias normally quiet and in the background has served her well in the string of scandals plaguing her husband. I guess that will continue.

