Politics
Trigger point
After a 20-year reign, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading into the country’s May 14 general election that is no longer considered a shoo-in. So what has changed for the strong politician, as characterized by his supporters, who credit him with the vision of making Turkey a major power in the 21st century, even if the earlier grandiose rhetoric of the country emerging as a last-day where the Ottoman Empire has somewhat collapsed? There is a broad consensus that the immediate cause of disenchantment with Mr Erdogan, who is the only head of government millions of Turkish citizens of voting age have ever known, was the devastating earthquake of February 6 .
Opinion polls also show that the six-party opposition alliance is well ahead and on the verge of winning. As Brookings scholar Asli Aydintasbas, who works on the Turkey Project institutions, points out in a recent article, Erdogan’s hyper-centralized and dysfunctional system of governance is blamed by many for the high death toll the quake has left in its wake. She adds that in her interviews with journalists, opposition leaders and even bureaucrats serving under the current regime, there was an almost blind belief that the upcoming vote would prove to be the president’s last battle. But Mr Erdogan has already been deregistered and the appeal of his Islamist welfare agenda, particularly in the Turkish countryside, cannot be underestimated. That the ballot will be very close, however, is likely.
Double-digit inflation, rampant nepotism, widespread corruption and governments’ inadequate response to the earthquake have left the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in a situation where the number of candidates to compete for seats on the AKP ticket is much lower than in previous elections. The next election, whatever it is, will have a huge impact nationally. Likewise, the outcome of the poll will have implications for the emerging global balance of power. Turkey under President Erdogan has begun to see itself as the leader of the Muslim world and much better placed to lead the Sunni bloc than Saudi Arabia. As China makes overtures to Turkey, Ankara knows it needs an infusion of capital from the West and international financial institutions controlled by Western powers to avert a full-scale economic crisis. But Russia, which is now firmly in China’s camp, is a rival of Turkey in the former Soviet states of Central Asia and the Black Sea.
How the incoming government next month, whether led by Mr Erdogan or his challenger Mr Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the soft-spoken social democrat, balances this equation is key. The geographical location of the country at the meeting point of East and West has immense strategic value as Turkey controls access to the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait. The importance of the Turkey Strait lies not only as an economic corridor, but also in its geopolitical value, as it connects energy source regions with energy demand countries. This is a critical factor in the evolution of global strategic competition and a Turkey will do everything in its power to take advantage of it.
