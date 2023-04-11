Karnataka election: Anti-incumbency will nullify Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ popularity | Bangalore News







How important is this election to Congress both in the state and nationally?

A Congress victory is needed to save the people of Karnataka from the clutches of a corrupt BJP government. Nationally, a victory will be a springboard for party rejuvenation and resurgence ahead of 2024

Why do you think Congress will win?

Mainly because of the failure of the BJP governments in the State and the Center. They failed on all parameters. Commodity prices are rising, unemployment is at its peak, farmers and the poor are in dire straits. All sections are unhappy with the BJP. Above all, corruption is endemic. In 40 years of public life, I have never seen such a corrupt government. People are fed up and they want to kick them out. There is a visible wave in favor of Congress.

You made similar claims in 2018 but the results proved otherwise

In 2018, some things went against us. First, there was resentment over the non-implementation of the Sadashiva Justice Commission report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. Second, the separate issue of the Lingayat religion worked against us. This time the situation is different. People remember the performance of our governments and compare it with the current government.

But the BJP government has provided an internal reserve. Also, the SC and ST quota has been increased. Don’t you think this will help BJP?

No. The BJP made these decisions with the elections in mind. After SC/ST reservations increased, the state exceeded the 50% limit set by the Supreme Court. If someone challenges it in court, the new law will not stand up to scrutiny. Only its inclusion in Schedule 9 of the Constitution will protect it. But the BJP, despite being at the helm of the state and the centre, failed to do so. This shows that BJP is not honest in booking and members of SC and ST communities will see through their evil design.

Will Congress reconsider reservation policy if it forms government?

We certainly will. We are not against increasing bookings for any community, but it should be done honestly and following due process. For example, the government abolished the 4% quota for Muslims. On what basis was this done? Did the Backward Classes Commission recommend it? Did Lingayats and Vokkaligas ask the government to remove the quota of Muslims and give it to them? We will settle these things.

By 2018, all of the pre-poll surveys had given Congress an edge. But PM Modis’ blitz over the past 15 days has tipped the scales. Do you think Modi will do the same now?

No way. People are fed up with the anti-people and anti-poor policies of the dual-powered BJP governments. The Modi government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people, especially when it comes to containing inflation.

A bag of DAP now costs Rs 1,350 while it was only Rs 450 under the Manmohan Singh government. I’m not saying Modi is not a popular leader, but the anti-incumbency against the BJP in Karnataka is so strong that it will negate his popularity.

Modi plans 20 rallies in Karnataka

