Trump will sit for another deposition in a civil case in New York involving business dealings

Former President Donald Trump plans to return to New York for a second round of questioning Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James over his business dealings, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke under on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. details.

It was not immediately clear what the questioning would be about.

James’ office did not respond to a request for comment. The news was first reported by ABC.

A judge overseeing James’ trial has set a trial date for October and has repeatedly said he will not move the start date to accommodate delays in the months-long discovery process.

James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump, three of his adult children and other members of the Trump Organization deliberately misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of his assets to obtain favorable rates. The lawsuit has the potential to effectively cripple the Trump family’s business operations in New York, where commercial real estate and golf resorts are headquartered. James (D) is seeking to recover more than $250 million in what his office has called ill-gotten gains from fraud, and to prevent the Trumps from becoming executives of any company operating in New York.

Trump and his family have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called James’ investigation a witch hunt, pointing to statements she made during the campaign trail in which she promised to investigate him.

Trump spent hours with the New York attorney general during a deposition in August, during which he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions.

Trump walked out of the session with praise for the highly professional way Jamess’ team handled the meeting, during which he refused more than 400 times to answer questions about his businesses, property appraisals and loans. , according to a person familiar with the discussion. This person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the closed session, said that Trump had given his name, formally declared his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself, and had therefore responded to many questions in two words: same answer.

The deposition came just weeks before James filed the lawsuit, the result of a two-year investigation into the Trump Organization.

Inflated valuations of assets in the [financial] The statements cannot be discounted or excused as merely the result of an exaggeration or good faith estimate on which reasonable real estate professionals may differ, the lawsuit says.

Thursday’s deposition will see Trump return to New York, where he was arraigned last Tuesday on charges stemming from silent money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

He could also be back in town later this month for the start of the trial in which writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s. On Monday, the judge in charge of this case asked Trump and Carroll to respond in writing by April 20 if they intended to be present throughout this trial.

