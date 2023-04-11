Imran Khan slams Shehbaz Sharif’s government on sedition charges: ‘Dangerous power jesters’





Several prominent leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including its chairman Imran Khan, as well as some civil society activists, have been charged with sedition by the Pakistani government. Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI supremo Imran Khan took to Twitter to lambast the government led by Shehbaz Sharif, calling them “dangerous buffoons in power” and accusing them of mocking the country.

Insinuating that Pakistan was heading towards a banana republic, Imran Khan said in a tweet: “Also, what message is being sent to foreign investors when the government itself does not accept SC decisions? Investors need contract security and that means faith in the legal system. How much confidence can they have when the government itself rejects SC orders? It happens in a banana republic.

Imran Khan in another tweet targeted former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying it’s all “part of the plan from London in which Nawaz Sharif was assured that the PTI would be crushed before the election by fake cases and the imprisonment of its leaders”.

The sedition cases against me – this is the 144th case against me – and against our Senior Lieutenant Ali Amin, as well as his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of the London plan in which Nawaz Sharif was assured that PTI

According to the Pakistan-based Business Recorder, in any properly functioning democracy, it is unimaginable to regard criticism of a government or its subordinate organizations as sedition, defined as the act of betraying one’s state.

Until March 30 this year, a colonial-era law dating back to 1860 aimed at suppressing dissent and controlling “subjects” remained in force in Pakistan. This law, known as Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), criminalizes any attempt to incite the federal or provincial government to hatred or contempt by words, signs or other means, and is liable to imprisonment for life or up to three years, as well as a fine. However, following a public interest motion, Judge Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a short order quashing this section of the PPC.

The judge in his 48-page judgment had to explain why loyalty to the state must be distinguished from loyalty to the government. Exceptions to three key words – contempt, hatred and disaffection, used in Section 124-A, he wrote: “As human beings, we are all susceptible to showing such emotions at one time or another. “

The judge observed that the challenged section of the PPC demands the allegiance and loyalty of all opposition parties, their members, citizens and members of the press to the federal or provincial governments of the day.

This means that any political opponent (of the government) or citizen loyal to a different group will, by necessary implication, be disloyal to the federal or provincial government in power, which “is contrary to the very concept of democracy and constitutionalism.”

Democratically elected governments, however, intentionally or unintentionally continue to retain this draconian provision. Judge Karim also pointed out that Article 124-A in its current form goes against Article 19 of the Constitution relating to the freedom of the press which, he asserted, should not be short on the misguided notion that the government of the day can suppress free speech at will, Business Recorder reported.

Some underhanded measures are employed to prevent the media from questioning government policies as well as certain other quarters.

The challenged section seeks so openly to suppress dissent that any challenge to the LHC’s verdict can result in embarrassment. Another colonial relic, the Public Order Ordinance, widely used to arrest political activists for participating in protest demonstrations, must also be terminated.

