With quasi-imperial power, Xi Jinping maintains his sovereignty in China

At the head of the world’s second largest economy, he is considered the most influential Chinese leader since Mao Ts-tung

10 years at the head of ChinaPresident Xi Jinping it was re-elected for his 3rd term on March 10, 2023. With quasi-imperial powers, he is considered the most influential Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

His re-election for the 3rd term thus confirmed and reinforcedsaid Poder360 Germano Almeida, Portuguese analyst of international politics. Xi Jinping’s thought has been incorporated into the official doctrine of the Chinese Communist Party. the 1st since Mao Ts-tung to see, during his lifetime, his theory inscribed in the main document of the party.

Mao was one of the creators of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), leader of the Chinese Revolution and founder of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949. His authoritarian branch of communism was dubbed Maoism.

The influences of Maoism were losing their force with the rise of Deng Xiaoping. Although he did not preside over the country, Deng’s ideas led China in the late 1970s to market socialism. He was the protagonist of China’s economic opening and promoted the maintenance of the status quo politician.

Deng’s economic policy survived until Xi Jinping came to power. The current Chinese leader has succeeded Hu Jintao to the general secretariat of the party in 2012 and to the presidency of China in 2013, ending a period of more than 3 decades of economic openness.

Since taking over the country in 2013, Xi has expanded state presence in the economy, limited the freedom of entrepreneurs, and adopted a more aggressive foreign policy.

The son of a former deputy prime minister, Xi describes his theory as essential for China to achieve “a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects” by the middle of this century.said Germano Almeida.

One of Xi Jinping’s China foreign policy goals is to enter the spaces traditionally occupied by UNITED STATES in diplomacy and the global economy. China wants to be the engine of a new international order, less dictated by the United States, less liberal and more centered on the values ​​and interests of the revisionist powers.Almeida said.

If there is one theme in which there has been more continuity than rupture between the Trump and Biden presidencies, that theme is certainly the need for Washington to contain the rise of China.he said, adding that US distrust of the Chinese is at historic levels.

The Asian country has trade and geopolitical disputes with the North Americans. Among the points of contention are issues related to Taiwan and to Chinese balloons downed in an American asshole Washington says the devices were used for espionage. Beijing denies it.

The US-China rivalry is the great story of our time. And continue like this for a few decades. To say this sentence in 2023 seems strange, when we are living the biggest war in the European space of the last 8 decades with the Russian aggression in Ukrainesaid the analyst.

The closeness of the Chinese leader with the Russian president, Vladimir Poutine, displeased in the USA. From March 20 to 23, Xi was in Moscow. The countries are allies and maintain economic relations, while much of the international community has imposed measures to isolate the Kremlin since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Throughout the conflict, China sought to maintain a position of neutrality and refrained from condemning Russia. Beijing criticized arms delivery in kyiv and like it’s not imposed on Moscow.

On April 14, Xi Jinping receives the President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). A journey promises to be the most important of the 1 year of the new government of Brazil. The entourage is looking for investments in infrastructure and green economyespecially in the field of energy.

Escalating tensions between China and the United States will be the backdrop for Lula’s visit, although Brazil considers the issue to be bilateral and has no intention of getting involved. Beijing’s interest in expanding its diplomacy will, however, be a point in favor of Brazil.

POWER STRUCTURE

As of 2018, Xi Jinping suspension of presidential terms, until 10 years ago. Thus, at the beginning of this month, he assumed command of the 2nd largest economy in the world until 2027, when he will add 14 years in office. You can still be re-elected.

The 3rd term means a break with Chinese political traditions, which provided for the change of head of government every 10 years. Nearly 3,000 members of China’s legislature voted unanimously for Xi’s re-election. The result, 2,952 for and zero against, speaks volumes about his increasingly absolute power.Almeida said.

The role of the Chinese president is largely symbolic. What gives power to Xi is the post of general secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of China, conquered for him 4 months before assuming the presidency.

Besides serving as the CPC general secretary and president of China, Xi also holds senior positions in various administrative bodies, such as chairmanship of the Central Military Commission and the National Security Committee. This gives him control of strategic segments of the country.

China’s executive branch also has the deputy, Li Yuanchao, the prime minister, Li Qiangand the Council of State, chaired by the Prime Minister and composed of the heads of ministries.

According to the Chinese governmentthe Council responsible for administrative measures as well as the creation and execution of China’s economic and social development plan and the state budget. It also presents proposals to the National Congress and manages several areas of federal administration, such as education, science, culture, health, international relations and defense, among other activities.

The Legislative Body has 2,980 members elected directly or indirectly by the population.

Xi reasserted his hegemony at the last Chinese Communist Party congress. A The 20th edition of the event was the scene of a scene which, according to the international press, would show the powers of the chief executive. At the time, the former president Hu Jintaowho attended the congress, was out of the Great Hall of the People.

Hu was sitting in a chair in the front row of the Great Hall of the People when he was approached by an official, who pulled him up and motioned for the politician to stand up. As he left, he exchanged a few words with Xi, but it was not possible to know what was said.

The Chinese president apparently agreed with the former leader, but avoided paying attention to what was happening. A CNN accused the Chinese government to try to censor the images. Xi did not comment on the US broadcaster’s accusation or Hu’s removal from the room.

A XinhuaChina State Agency, these when the former president felt bad and, therefore, had to leave Congress. Here are images of the moment, recorded by international agencies: