Ministers, regional heads to directly consider return issues: Widodo





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed Ministers, Heads of State-Owned Institutions and Enterprises (SOEs) and Regional Heads to directly consider and resolve any issues that may arise during the return home of Eid al-Fitr 2023. “Besides the National Police (Polri), the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) and the Ministry of Transport, I also ask governors, district chiefs and mayors to look into and solve the problems directly,” he said. he said at the limited Eid Homecoming 2023 gathering at Merak Port. , Banten, Tuesday. He stressed that central and regional government officials must go directly to the field to verify the problems encountered during the return and resolve them quickly. Indeed, the number of people participating in the return of Eid 2023 is expected to increase by 45% to reach 123 million against 86 million the previous year, he informed. “Imagine an increase from 86 million to 123 million people. It’s not easy to manage. It requires proper preparation and planning,” he added. Widodo recalled that when returning from Eid last year, there were problems with overcrowding and lack of ship capacity at Merak port, as well as congestion on toll roads, which were one of the main infrastructures used by homecomers. “Therefore, the relevant elements on the ground must closely observe the conditions to make improvements since the return from Eid last year. I also appreciate the preparation at the port of Merak,” he said. points out. The President hailed the addition of a quay at the port of Merak, which could help increase passenger capacity. “There were two additional quays which could increase passenger capacity from 34,000 to 49,000,” he explained. In addition, Merak Port provided a special port for motorbikes, cars, small vehicles and heavy goods vehicles, he informed. “The management of Merak port is quite good. But we will see the implementation later,” he added. Regarding the improvement of toll roads, he said relevant ministries and non-ministry agencies have added rest areas so that travelers do not rush to one place. “The number of rest areas will be added for this year’s reunion,” he noted. Related news: Beware of surge in travelers as Eid returns: Jokowi

