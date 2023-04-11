Maya Jama finally responds to rumors that she was dating Leo DiCaprio





Written by Ellen Fitzpatrick The rumors have been put to bed Maya Jama has finally responded to rumors that she is dating Leo DiCaprio. According to recent reports, the two were first spotted together in London at the pre-BAFTA party in February and have since spent time together in New York. It was then reported that Maya was spotted wearing a necklace that read “Leo” on it, allegedly confirming that the two were dating. But now Maya has talked about everything and completely denied the rumors. Taking to Twitter, the Love Island host wrote: “I minded my business over the holidays and said I won’t respond/pay attention to any more silly stories but you have to stop you now, that’s literally my star sign. We are not dating. Please move on. I minded my business over the holidays and said I won’t respond/pay attention to any more silly stories, but you have to stop now, that’s literally my star sign. We are not dating. move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023 DiCaprio, 48, and Jama, 28, reportedly met through mutual friends. They then partied together in London over the Baftas weekend and were spotted together on two different nights. They were also recently pictured together as they left club Le Piaf in Paris on Sun reported. But a source appeared to pour cold water on the rumours, suggesting the two are having fun just after they both left long-term relationships. The insider claimed: They both recently got out of a long-term relationship, so neither of them is rushing into anything, they’re just having fun and seeing how it goes. They live in different countries and Maya has been in a long distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they take it day by day. Leo has certainly courted her, he loves spending time with her, they added, along with other younger women. It was also reported that he was seeing 19-year-old model Eden Polani. This led to criticism from Katherine Ryan and Ulrika Johnson, who called her dating lifestyle scary. Related links: Release date revealed for Scorsese’s epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprios and Camila Morrone break silence six months after split Mischa Barton claims her publicist told her to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joe.co.uk/entertainment/maya-jama-finally-responds-to-the-rumours-that-shes-dating-leo-dicaprio-392264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related