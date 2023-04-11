Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Announce Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Departure Tomorrow: Route, Time, Speed | Railway News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express running on Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route tomorrow, April 12, 2023. Once announced, it will be India’s 14th Vande Bharat Express and first semi-high speed in the world. passenger train in Overhead Electric Towers (OHE) territory. PM Modi will virtually signal the train via video conference and on the inaugural day, the Vande Bharat will only run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway stations. Regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will commence from 13 April 2023 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt.
Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Itinerary
India’s 14th Vande Bharat Express train will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt route with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. Previously, it was assumed that the train would only run between Jaipur and Delhi. According to the schedule, the new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes.
The fastest train currently on the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt. in Ajmer. Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be 60 minutes faster than the current fastest train running on the same route.
Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Importance
This Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train in the High-rise Overhead Electric (OHE) territory. The train will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, etc. Improved connectivity will also boost socio-economic development in the region.
Vande Bharat Express in April 2023
On April 8, PM Modi departed Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai, Tamil Nadu second for the day after Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi launched India’s tenth and fastest Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and Delhi. The train exceeded the top speed of 160 km/h during its maiden run on April 1, 2023.
It is pertinent to note that the Vande Bharat train is a locally made semi-high speed self-propelled train. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users, reports ANI.
