This gives the stage to the Governor









Solo – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo are close friends. Gibran did not question the loss of prestige during his father’s kunker time. Gibran responded warmly to Ganjar and Jokowi’s post. Gibran admitted that he gave the scene to Ganjar. “(Lost the prestige of actuality) ya ra popo. It is indeed to give the floor to the governor first,” said Gibran at the town hall of Solo, Tuesday (4/11/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The President’s eldest son Joko Widodo revealed that the two have been close friends for a long time. “Yeah, it’s good, it’s been familiar, close,” he said. Gibran said Ganjar and Jokowi are getting closer after the failed U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. Ganjar has been seen several times busy accompanying Jokowi on his work visits to Central Java. “Yes, indeed (closer after the U-20 World Cup), it fits. Grandma, I’m not accompanying Jokowi,” Gibran said. Governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ganjar Pranowo attended Tarawih prayer with President Joko Widodo at Sheikh Al Zayed Mosque, Solo, Central Java on Monday (10/4/2023) evening. Photo: doc. Setpres As previously reported, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid several visits to Solo Raya on Monday (10/4). Jokowi’s working visit started at two markets in Boyolali, continued at Perum Bulog, Sukoharjo and ended at Legi Market, Solo. During the visit, the proximity between Jokowi and Ganjar was underlined. Jokowi and Ganjar shared the same car from Cepogo market in Boyolali to Legi Solo market, so the two were in one car all day. The closeness of the two wasn’t just seen during Jokowi’s kunker in Solo Raya. Jokowi and Ganjar looked tacky from Friday prayers at the Zayed Mosque on Friday (7/4). They also looked compact wearing white shirts during a work visit to Legi Market. Unfinished at Legi Market, Jokowi and Ganjar also stayed together during Tarawih prayers. The two were seen side by side during the tarawih prayer. In fact, at the end of the event in Solo City on Zayed Humanitarian Day, Jokowi shared a table with Ganjar and other senior officials. Watch the video “Solo resident Gibran Risi has many social media issues but refuses to report“

