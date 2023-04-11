“I will invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil”, says Lula





Jodson Alves / Brazil Agency Lula is going to China this Tuesday (11) President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (10) that he would invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Brazil. The petista has a trip planned to China this week to fill his official agenda. According to the Chief Executive, the idea is that there should be a bilateral meeting on Brazilian territory, where the Chinese leader will have access to projects of interest so that the Asian country can make investments. “We will consolidate our relationship with China, I will invite the [presidente] Xi Jinping to come to Brazil, to know Brazil at a bilateral meeting, to show the projects of interest. What we want is to build a partnership with the Chinese, to form a partnership with the Chinese, so that they can invest in things that don’t exist, a new highway, a railway, a hydroelectric plant, something that means something new for Brazil,” he said in an interview with A Voz do Brasil. Lula also stressed the need for a partnership between China and Latin America, in addition to saying that relations with the country, which is also part of the BRICS, have been “damped” due to the last two federal governments. “China is an essential partner for Brazil and for Latin America. We want to strengthen this relationship. Brazil had a dead relationship, because after we left the presidency and there was a coup , relations have become muted,” he said. “The last president didn’t understand anything about foreign policy and he didn’t like doing foreign policy. And I want to do a strong foreign policy, because Brazil must become an international protagonist again,” he added. trip to china





The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will travel to China this Tuesday (11) and will be accompanied by 40 authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs communicated that the PT member will start filling his agenda in the Asian country from Wednesday (12). In addition to ministers and parliamentarians, businessmen will also be part of the Brazilian president’s entourage. During the trip, the official will meet with Xi Jinping and discuss various issues, such as trade relations and the current global political scenario. Read more: Lula says there are ‘people who don’t like democracy’ in his government



The two leaders will also sign dozens of agreements between the countries. It will be Lula’s first official trip to China since taking control of Brazil for the third time. The Chinese are the main trading partners of the Brazilians. Lula’s trip to China was supposed to take place on March 26, but the PT member was diagnosed with pneumonia. For this reason, he had to postpone the trip as determined by the doctors. step between

last second channel on telegram

and see the main news of the day in Brazil and around the world. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ultimosegundo.ig.com.br/politica/2023-04-10/lula-convidara-xi-jinping-reuniao-brasil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related