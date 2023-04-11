Islamabad court drops ECP plea for early hearing in Toshakhana v Imran Khan case – Pakistan





Pakistan

Islamabad court drops ECP plea for early hearing in Toshakhana v Imran Khan case

PTI lawyer accused ECP of discrimination in Mr Khan’s case

April 11, 2023 1:11 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessional court in the federal capital on Tuesday ruled on a motion filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for an early hearing in Toshakhana’s case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Additional sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict earlier in the day after hearing arguments from the ECP and Imran Khan’s lawyers.

At the start of the hearing, the PTI leader’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, raised objections to the ECP’s plea, saying, “Why is he showing more interest in Imran Khan’s case? ” He said the PTI was faced with a plethora of cases and the lawyers needed time to prepare.

Another PTI lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that the court had set April 29 for the next hearing after the election commission gave its consent. “It occurred to the ECP after two days that the case should be settled for an early hearing,” he said.

At one point, Mr Harris cited the proceedings of a case brought by the ECP against PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani, saying the private complaint had been filed against him last year but he did not had not yet been charged. He said a court also adjourned Mr Gilani’s case for a month and a half.

While dismissing the impression that the case was dragging on, he said the suspect also had certain rights. The PTI lawyer also accused the ECP of discrimination in the case against his client. “Attempts to settle the case for an early hearing amount to intervention,” he argued.

Mr Harris said the court could compare the level of interest shown by the main electoral body in the cases against Imran Khan and Ali Haider Gilani. He said the ECP should be free from political influence.

In counter-arguments, the ECP attorney said the district election commissioner had the authority to press charges, adding, “Corruption and concealment of assets in returns are two different cases.” He also rejected the allegation of taking a discriminatory approach in Mr Khan’s case. He also cited a Supreme Court decision, indicating that cases related to corrupt practices must be decided within three months.

He added that the head of the PTI had called the electoral commission a “liar” for three months. “If you are right, come to court,” he said, adding that Mr Khan had not entered a plea of ​​acquittal.

After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the verdict and then dismissed the ECP’s plea.

