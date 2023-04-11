Church leaders hail PM Modi’s ‘powerful’ Easter gesture, hope message not ‘one-off’

WHILE WELCOMING Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday As a wonderful gesture, Church leaders in Karnataka hope this would see a change in the approach of local BJP leaders towards the community.

Comprising less than 3% of Karnataka’s population, the Christian community wields considerable influence in the state due to the institutions it runs in the health and education sectors.

A few days before Modi’s church visit, a Karnataka BJP government minister was convicted for making a alleged hate speech against the community. The community is also concerned about Karnataka’s Religious Freedom Protection Act, which was passed late last year and imposes strict restrictions on conversion.

Then there is the distrust of the BJP in the face of attacks on the community in different parts of the country, with party-led governments seen as doing little to stop them.

In fact, the Archbishop of the Diocese of Bangalore, Dr. Peter Machado, was part of a petition filed in the Supreme Court, along with the National Solidarity Forum and the Evangelical Fellowship of India, against attacks on churches, related institutions and members of the Christian community in different parts of the country.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Union Home Ministry to obtain verification reports from Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and India. ‘Uttar Pradesh, on the measures taken against such attacks, following the call.

Meanwhile, church leaders in Karnataka said the prime minister’s gesture in visiting Delhi’s historic church on Easter Day sent a powerful message.

Prime Minister Modi’s gesture was wonderful as it happened on a day when Christians celebrate Easter, marking the triumph over darkness… We only hope this is not a one-time message but will be passed on, said JA Kanthraj, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

Reverend Dr Dexter S Maben, Vice President of Church of South India (CSI), Karnataka, and Diocese of Bangalore, said the Prime Minister’s visit and the concerns of Christians in the state do not should not be considered together. There are two different contexts. The Prime Minister’s visit on Easter, a day that celebrates life, is very positive. But there have been concerns within the community and we have raised those concerns with the government, Maben said.

Kanthraj quoted Minister Munirathna’s statement diametrically opposed to Modi’s to say that the Prime Minister’s message has yet to reach BJP workers in the state. We recently invited the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) three times. There was a flag-hoisting ceremony at St. Mary’s Basilica, traditionally performed by the CM, but he backed out at the last moment. Former CM BS Yediyurappa came whenever we invited him. We also invited the CM on Christmas Day and New Years Day, but he didn’t show up, Kanthraj said.

Two church officials who spoke to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity said the hostile attitude of the BJP state leadership could alienate the Christian community from the BJP.

We know that many statements (made by some leaders) may not reflect the thinking of the BJP as a party. Yet these are intimidating and make people wary of the BJP, said one of the church officials.

Another added that the Prime Minister’s visit to the church may not be enough to allay such fears. Bangalore is far from Delhi. So, Delhi’s gesture may not be the most important thing in people’s minds when choosing their representative.

Kanthraj said that, on their part, church and community leaders have done their utmost to work with the government despite their concerns about the religious freedom law. We can understand the constraints of the government. But we wanted to move on. Also because we are sure there is no conversion by force here, he said, adding that they now hope to see the BJP return the favor, especially after Modi’s visit to Israel. church.

Maben also spoke of the harm caused by the law, adding: But the community has always shown interest in working with the government. We have always invited ministers and elected officials to all of our shows. We have been open to cooperation, we want to work together.

Karnataka is a progressive state, Maben added, and they hope that the symbolism of the Prime Minister’s visit will be strengthened, can move forward and the community will be reassured.