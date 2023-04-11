Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals – Regulation





Reuters Jakarta ●

Tue 11 April 2023





14:09

0

5fceed71997e5776a1634d25dc449ca1

2

Regulations

nickel, nickel export ban, EV, EV battery factory, Vale, tesla, ford, cut inflation act

Free

Indonesia will offer a free trade agreement for certain minerals shipped to the United States so that companies in the electric vehicle battery supply chain operating in the country can benefit from American tax credits, an official said on Monday. high-ranking minister. Washington has issued new guidelines for electric vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), requiring that a certain value of battery components be produced or assembled in North America. or at a free trade partner. The rules are aimed at weaning the United States from reliance on China for the development of its electric vehicle battery supply chain. Indonesia has no free trade agreement with the United States, but its nickel products have become increasingly important in the supply chain. The Southeast Asian country has tried to take advantage of its nickel reserves, the largest in the world, to attract investment from battery and electric vehicle makers, including U.S. companies such as Tesla and Ford. Asked about the new IRA guidelines, Indonesian Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who has spearheaded efforts to attract American companies, told a press conference that Jakarta would offer a free trade agreement ( FTA) limited with Washington. “We don’t have an FTA with them. Now we’re offering a limited FTA with them,” Luhut said, adding that he would meet with executives from Ford and Tesla to discuss the issue during his trip to the States. States later this week. Luhut’s deputy Septian Hario Seto said the FTA proposal, which is still at an early stage, is likely to be similar to one the United States signed with Japan for trade in critical minerals. The United States and Japan agreed in March to a quickly negotiated trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese. “It’s basically the same thing, that for critical minerals there will be free trade with requirements on processing, like for nickel, aluminum, cobalt, copper,” he said. declared. Since Indonesia banned nickel ore exports in 2020, many Chinese companies have invested in refining facilities, including high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plants, which produce a mixed hydroxide precipitate , a material extracted from nickel ore used in electric vehicle batteries. Last month, Ford signed an agreement with an Indonesian unit of Brazilian nickel miner Vale and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to partner on a $4.5 billion HPAL plant on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Luhut led an Indonesian delegate last week on a trip to China to promote investment opportunities. Seto said officials would speak with Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Group in May about potential investments. He declined to comment on the progress of talks with Tesla, citing a nondisclosure agreement.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/business/2023/04/11/indonesia-to-propose-limited-free-trade-deal-with-us-on-critical-minerals.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related