Biden to mark 25th anniversary of Belfast Good Friday Agreement





A mural painted on one of Belfast’s ‘peace walls’ ahead of the anniversary. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Northern Ireland remains at peace 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement, but sectarian divisions are emerging. The big picture: President Biden will travel to Belfast on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of a deal that is heralded as a triumph of peacemaking and power sharing. However, the Northern Ireland Assembly created under the agreements has not met since February 2022. The backstory: The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) left Stormont in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. The agreement placed a Actually trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, rather than between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which would have angered Republicans. In last year’s election the hardline DUP, the only major party to oppose the Good Friday Agreements, finished second to Sinn Fein, which has long been associated with the IRA. The more moderate Republican and Unionist parties disappeared.

The system devised under the Good Friday Agreement to share power between Unionists and Republicans means boycotting the DUP can prevent the entire parliament from meeting. It also limits the influence of a growing non-aligned centrist party, notes the Economist.

The DUP says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s revised deal resolves some of their concerns about trade across the Irish Sea, but is still holds for more. Many Republicans, meanwhile, believe that the unification of Ireland is only a matter of time. Yes, but: Belfast is a booming tourist and commercial hub. Biden and Sunak will meet there on Tuesday were it not for the pressing security concerns that would have hovered over such a gathering decades ago. Tensions persist between Catholics and Protestants, Republicans and Unionists, and paramilitaries sometimes march through the streets.

But as long as the contention revolves around boycotts rather than bombings, the Good Friday Agreement will be considered a resounding success. And after: After Belfast, Biden will spend three days in the Republic of Ireland, celebrating Irish-American ties and his own Irish heritage.

