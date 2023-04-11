Hussain Haqqani breaks silence on Imran Khan allegations





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan (L) and former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani. Instagram/TwitterHaqqani says he is neither a lobbyist nor has he received any payment in this regard. Said Imran Khan should accept a no-confidence decision against him. Zalmay Khalilzad is no longer appreciated in America as he was, he adds.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani, has slammed Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Imran Khan, for calling him a lobbyist and providing his services to the former head of state. army, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Earlier in January, the former prime minister accused General (retired) Bajwa of using Haqqani’s services to lobby the United States. He also said Haqqani launched a campaign against him and promoted the former army chief in the United States.

“It’s stupid to say that I ended his [Imran Khan] government with someone. I am not a lobbyist and have not received any payment for this. I have a good relationship with people in the United States,” the former ambassador said on Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.”

He added that Robert Grenier is also not a lobbyist and is a government official who used to update his research.

“The United States does not need me to form the image of Imran Khan. My research is related to politics in Pakistan,” Haqqani said while asking the PTI chief to tell the truth.

Haqqani said Khan even called him a traitor because of his position, adding that the former prime minister was removed from office by the votes of 174 members of the assembly and he had “nothing to do with any of these deputies”.

The former ambassador said many people contact think tanks in the United States for research. He added that the role of lobbies, journalists and academics is different.

Haqqani said Khan had created his anti-American image over the past 26 years. “I didn’t stand on a container and abuse anyone and then I asked for forgiveness,” he added.

The former Washington envoy further said that General (Retired) Bajwa and his organization had convinced the nation for many years that his opinion was “anti-Pakistan”.

Haqqani said he would continue to meet US diplomat Donald Lu, wondering how that proves he was involved in a conspiracy.

“You [Khan] should accept the no-confidence vote, why are you dragging me there?” the former envoy said. “I haven’t been to Pakistan for 11 years and if anyone came to meet me, they should be questioned.”

The ex-ambassador said his work was not related to lobbying against or for anyone. He said it was Imran Khan who said, “I said Bajwa is a good man.

“I had said that General Bajwa’s statement regarding Russia was in Pakistan’s interest,” he noted.

Speaking of former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, Haqqani said he is no longer appreciated in America as he once was and is only trying to make a place for himself now.

“If the United States has any interest in Pakistan, it would not be with any individual,” he added.

