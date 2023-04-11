Narendra Modi – A 15-year-old student from Indore Madhya Pradesh is expected to sit for the Bachelor of Arts Final Examination

The teenager who lost some family members to Covid, recalled how Prime Minister Modi encouraged her to pursue her dream

The teenager, who lost her father and grandfather to COVID-19 in 2020, recalled her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal a few days ago and how he encouraged her to continue her dream.

Tanishka Sujit, a bright and deserving student from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, is expected to sit for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) end-of-year examinations at the age of 15 and she aims to continue her studies in law and to become the nation’s chief justice.

Sujit, a student from Devi Ahilya University in Indore, told PTI on Monday that she will be appearing for her BA (Psychology) year-end exams which will be held from April 19-28.

She had passed the class 12 exams at the age of 13 immediately after passing class 10 in the first division.

Rekha Acharya, head of the social science studies department at Devi Ahilya University, said Sujit was admitted to the first year of a bachelor’s degree (psychology) at the age of 13 after performing well in the test. entrance passed by the university for her. case.

Sujit met Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the state capital, Bhopal, on April 1 for the Combined Commanders Conference.

The girl said during the meeting, which lasted about 15 minutes, that she had told the Prime Minister that she wanted to study law in the United States after passing her licensing exams and that she had dreams of becoming Chief Justice of India one day.

“Hearing about my goal, the Prime Minister advised me to go to the Supreme Court and watch the arguments of the lawyers there because it would motivate me to achieve my goal. Meeting the Prime Minister was a dream come true for me,” she said. .

Her mother Anubha said her husband and father-in-law passed away in 2020 due to coronavirus, but she fought through and overcame grief for the sake of her daughter, who continued to excel in her studies.

“After losing the two family members, I was left with no idea. After two or three months, I felt that I had to take care of my daughter’s studies for her future and that I had to fight for that. “, she added.