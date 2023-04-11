Politics
Can America overcome its own divisions to face the Chinese threat?
AAs the stakes of the Cold War grew increasingly cataclysmic, former President Ronald Reagan often found himself wishing for an alien invasion. Nothing else, he pointed out, could unite the peoples of the world and dissolve the discord that had brought humanity to the brink of nuclear annihilation. Even the fiercest enemies would have been forced to train their fire away from each other and towards their common alien enemy.
As political tribalization ravages America in the age of social media, I have often thought of Reagan’s special wish. But it becomes increasingly clear that even a foreign invasion could not unite the warring political factions of the Americas since both sides are convinced that the other represents the pinnacle of evil. Liberals and conservatives compulsively frame our current situation as an indictment of each other’s malicious intent. Even foreign conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin adopts the role of supervillain MAGA and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that of pro-democracy freedom fighter, are now understood almost exclusively as an extension domestic politics. Our national discourse is like a car with only one speed and very little autonomy and this makes us vulnerable.
China’s increasingly bold behavior
on the world stage is due at least in part to this weakening. Despite China’s weakened position in Western capitals due to its intimacy with Moscow and its
increasingly evident guilt over the coronavirus pandemic,
its obvious Chinese president, Xi Jinping, does not fear the consequences of refusing the US-led world order.
And why should he? It is hard to believe that America would be able to muster the internal unity and determination necessary to fend off a long-term challenge to its international dominance. Last month, for example, as a Chinese spy balloon drifted over the American continent and
collected intelligence from military sites
, Americans simply watched and followed its progress across the sky, only pausing to wonder if Democrats or Republicans were more to blame for the incident. Within weeks, they completely forgot about the episode and got back to more pressing things, such as drag queen story time and the possible criminality of a
presidential award to a porn star
.
Meanwhile, during his visit to Russia just a few weeks ago, Xi bid farewell to Putin in front of the cameras and offered his perspective on the international change that is brewing: Right now there is changes, the likes of which we have not seen in 100 years, and we are the ones driving these changes together.
The East is on. Countries in the “Global South” are coming to see China as a voice of reason, which gives the Chinese Communist Party the prestige needed to form a parallel world order. When Beijing shocked the world last month by
broker a detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran
, an event that our news media ignored because it could not easily be reduced to tribal consumption, it emerged as nothing less than a benign global superpower, especially in contrast to the United States, whose militarism and interference in the Middle East have only destabilized. Beijing’s entry into the conflict in Ukraine as a peacemaker will only enhance those credentials.
The United States lacks the focus and the will to protect the world order it has spent the last century establishing. Not even a military aircraft hovering over the continent could attract lasting attention. Maybe people were too transfixed by the endless loop of videos they waste their lives consuming on TikTok, which the Chinese government uses to
spy on them, lower their IQ and conduct influence operations
designed to exacerbate internal tensions. Xi has to laugh at himself to sleep at night.
One could at least imagine Soviet and American officials banding together to push back the extraterrestrials, even at the height of the Cold War. There is evidence of grudging respect between the two countries after so many years of struggle that Kruschev offered the Kennedys
their beloved dog Pushinka
, For example. But such signs of goodwill do not appear between the red and blue states in America today. An invasion of their common land is playing out before their eyes, but they can’t let go of each other’s throats long enough to defend themselves. They decided there was nothing worth saving without even a counseling session. Talking about divorce is not proof of a marriage on the rocks, but rather of a marriage that is already over.
If I were China, I would also be attacking the United States right now.
Peter Laffin is a contributor to Washington Examiner and the founder of Crush the College Essay. His work has also appeared in RealClearPoliciesTHE catholic thingTHE National Catholic Registry, and the American viewer.
