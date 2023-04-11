LHC single bench accepts petition to remove Imran as PTI chief





LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday heard a petition seeking instructions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan from the post of party leader. The court, after hearing detailed arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer, reserved its verdict for some time on whether the case should be referred to a single bench or a full bench for hearing. The court later ordered the motion be set before a single bench for a hearing on April 12.

Judge Abid Hussain Chattha heard the petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Junaid. The petitioner had argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and that he had no legal standing to continue as PTI Chairman. He maintained that he had approached the ECP to remove Imran Khan from the party chairmanship, but to no avail. He asked the court to issue instructions to remove Imran Khan from the position of PTI chairman.

Meanwhile, Judge Anwaar Hussain also heard a motion seeking the removal of Imran Khan as head of the PTI.

The court heard the petition as a case of objection after the LHC office issued an objection, saying the identical petition had been dismissed as withdrawn earlier.

The court, after hearing brief arguments from the applicant lawyer, reserved its verdict. Lawyer Muhammad Afaq had filed the request for Imran Khan’s removal as head of the PTI. In addition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday called for an inquest into the death of Station Officer (SHO) Amir Shahzad, the complainant and a witness critical of the attempted murder. assassination of PTI President in Wazirabad.

In a statement, the head of the PTI said the SHO was a vital witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being investigated by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). He also alleged that JIT records investigating the Wazirabad incident had been tampered with to distort the facts. Imran Khan compared the death of SHO Amir Shahzad with the death of FIA investigator Dr. Rizwan and Maqsood Chaprassi, saying that these deaths also occurred under mysterious circumstances.

“It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan, as well as the death of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in the Shahbaz money laundering case. Sharif,” Khan said. “We demand a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad from a heart attack. He had recorded the Wazirabad FIR assassination attempt on me and was a vital witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being investigated by the JIT.

