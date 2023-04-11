PKS Politicians Doubt President Jokowi’s Stance Banning Freeport Copper Exports





Jakarta (04/11) – Member of Commission VII DPR RI of the PKS faction, Mulyanto, doubts that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will implement the copper concentrate export ban of June 2023 in accordance with the mandate of Law No. 3/2020 concerning Minerbe. “Although on several occasions Jokowi always said that he would ban the export of minerals, including copper concentrate, I doubt he is consistent with his statement,” Mulyanto said. As was customary before, prior to the implementation deadline, Jokowi will issue another policy to revise the settlement. FPKS Vice President DPR RI noted that the President has at least eight times since 2014 violated Law no. 4/2009 regarding Minerba and the easing of copper concentrate exports, as the smelter has not yet been built. Until finally the law itself was revised by law no. 3/2020. It’s as the saying goes, the ugly mirror is broken. Narrow leg shoes are cut off, Mulyanto said. According to his reading, ministers linked to downstream minerals have recently made statements and appear to have relented. The ministers concerned seem to be “catching a cold”. Moreover, until now, government policies have often been inconsistent. Meanwhile, the Director General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, who is handling this case, has been the Governor of the PLT of Babel for almost a year, not to mention the explosion of the case of tukin corruption involving the director general of the PLT,” says Mulyanto. It is becoming increasingly complicated and neglected, he added. Mulyanto pointed out that the government’s commitment to downstream minerals is still a question mark. The government is still easily regulated by businessmen and the mineral and coal export/import mafia. Therefore, the sale value of national natural resources cannot be optimal. “Mining entrepreneurs already understand this weakness. This is why they have the courage to take a stand against the law, both in the form of intimidating statements and other bureaucratic approaches,” Mulyanto said.

