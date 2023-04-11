Economy tops Erdogan’s manifesto for Turkish elections | Election News





The president and his party face a challenge in polls after the lira plummets and inflation spikes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan kicked off his re-election campaign with the party’s pledge to bring inflation down to single digits and boost economic growth as he seeks to extend his two decades in power in the May 14 vote . Erdogan faces the biggest political challenge since his Justice and Development (AK) party came to power in 2002. Polls show support has plummeted in recent years as the value of the Turkish lira has fallen sharply and inflation soared. Opponents blamed the president’s economic policies. Even so, the president repeated his economic mantra that investment, production, exports and an eventual current account surplus would increase Turkey’s gross domestic product. We will bring inflation back to single digits and save our country from this problem for good, he told a crowd at a stadium in Ankara on Tuesday. Erdogan called for aggressive interest rate cuts, which the Central Bank of Turkey implemented, sending inflation to a 24-year high of over 85% in October before dropping to nearly 50% in March . The ensuing cost of living crisis has gripped Turkish households and reduced incomes and savings, causing people’s purchasing power to plummet. We will further enhance investment with a structure based on a world-integrated market economy, the ruling parties’ manifesto said. It targets 5.5% annual growth from 2024 to 2028 and a GDP of $1.5 trillion by the end of 2028. GDP was just over $1 trillion in 2022. Erdogan said last week that a team was working to strengthen economic policies under the coordination of former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, who is highly respected by international investors. Some AK party members have previously said they want Simsek to champion a pivot to freer market policies after years of unorthodox economic strategies. However, the manifesto made no direct reference to a return to orthodoxy and indicated that the low interest rate policy was the main driver for entrepreneurs investing in the real estate sector and creating jobs. Kilicdaroglu leads the polls In next month’s presidential election, Erdogan will face the candidate of the main opposition alliance, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and two other candidates. In the latest Metropoll survey, 42.6% of respondents said they would vote for Kilicdaroglu and 41.1% for Erdogan in the first round. The other candidates together received 7.2% support. Support for Erdogan dipped slightly after the February earthquakes, which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey, as many voters believed the initial response to the disaster was too slow, according to polls. We will fully heal the wounds caused by the disaster in 11 provinces and their neighboring cities by building a total of 650,000 new houses, of which 319,000 will be delivered within a year, Erdogan said on Tuesday. On foreign policy, the incumbent said he would continue to normalize relations in the region. Ankara has recently taken steps to restore relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria after years of tension. Erdogan also said he aimed to build an axis of Turkey. We will build Turkey’s axis with a foreign policy where our country, our region and humanity will find peace and stability, multilateralism, more cooperation, peace, stability and humanitarian diplomacy, he said. he says. We can negotiate with both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war, make concrete progress such as the grain corridor and prisoner exchange, and we can still talk about the possibility of peace, Erdogans said.

