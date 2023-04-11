Top 5 trending topics of the week





Several videos and posts were shared on social media platforms over the week which instantly went viral and gained tons of views and comments. But here we cite 5 topics that have been trending wildly on the internet, amassing millions of views.

Imran Khan’s ‘hilarious’ bulletproof headgear

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan appeared in a counter-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday wearing a bizarre-looking protective headgear.

A video of the PTI chief wearing a “hilarious” makeshift bulletproof helmet that looked like a black balaclava, guarded entirely by four men with bulletproof shields immediately went viral after it was shared online. Khan was appearing in court seeking bail extensions in three of the dozens of cases filed against him.

Former Paxtan Prime Minister Imran Khan was brought before a counter-terrorism court in Lahore wearing bulletproof shield blankets.

See a bulletproof bucket on Imran’s head!

How will the Pakis save their nuclear arsenal from terrorists? pic.twitter.com/Y00orHzVsY

— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 4, 2023 Cat jumps on Imam during Ramadan prayers

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, a cat jumped on an imam who was leading a Ramadan night prayer in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria. It was during the special rituals of Tarawih, that the viral moment took place.

In the two-minute video, Imam Walid Mehsas leads the prayers as a cat suddenly appears and climbs onto his shoulder, but the imam keeps his cool and strokes the cat lovingly. Just before prostrating itself during the prayer, the cat jumps to the ground.

The cat jumps on the imam during qiyam prayers (taraweeh) and it behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK

— Alateeqi (@BinImad) April 4, 2023 Nagaland Minister’s ‘Sakht Launda’ Comment

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a photo on Twitter of himself surrounded by a group of young girls, all smiling and laughing. The Minister is also seen with a broad smile on his face. But what attracted users was the caption of the post that read: “Zindgi mein hamesha hasna zaruri hai. Waise toh mai bada sakht launda hoon by yahan mai pighal gaya (Laughter is always necessary in life! Although I’m a badass, I couldn’t help but melt here).”

Along’s post has been viewed almost 3 million times.

!

Sakht Launda, Pighal! pic.twitter.com/mGH67hBGkS

— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 5, 2023 Monthly Salary Doctor Viral Post

A Hyderabad doctor, Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in a Twitter chat said that he received a salary of Rs 9,000 even after completing his MBBS about 16 years ago.

Kumar in the viral tweet explained how he learned to live with the bare minimum after realizing that “a doctor’s life should be frugal”.

I agree with you. I was also a young practitioner 20 years ago. My salary 4 years after DM Neurology (2004) was Rs 9000/month. It was 16 years after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, watching my teachers, I realized that life as a doctor should be frugal and learned to live with nu… https://t.co/IPnJKoIixs

— Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) April 4, 2023 Woman dances to Bhojpuri song at Delhi metro station

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, a woman was seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song on the premises of the Delhi Metro. The clip was shared on Instagram by user avnishkarish with the caption “Yr bot himmat chiye metro m dance krne ki”.

In the video, a woman dressed in a bright red sari wearing two-handed bangles can be seen dancing to Bhojpuri’s hit number Saj Ke Sawar Ke sung by Khesari Lal Yadav on the Delhi Metro platform. Full of energy, the woman adapts each dance step to perfection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/trending/imran-khan-s-hilarious-bullet-proof-headgear-to-sakht-launda-tweet-by-along-top-5-trending-topics-of-the-week-1594192 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related