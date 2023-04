Images of Taiwanese pilots ready to fly have gone viral on social media. They drag Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing badges that feature Winnie the Pooh, punched by another animated character. The leader of Beijing has often been compared to Winnie the teddy bear, nicknamed so since 2013. A few messages in English are also embroidered on the crest. Preparations and Scramble 24/7 (no training). Your cookie settings do not allow the content of this section to be displayed. You can update the cookie module settings directly from your browser or from here you must accept cookies from social networks The resemblance to Winnie the Pooh has become a way for the Chinese to ridicule President Xi Jinping. in 2018, China has banned the launch Christopher Robin, a new film adaptation of AA Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh story. The Chinese leader’s association with the animated character began when Xi visited the United States in 2013, and an image of Xi and Obama walking together has led to comparisons to Winnie, a portly Xi walking with Tigger, a Skinny Obama. Xi was again compared to the character of Winnie in 2014 during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who took on the role of the pessimistic and brooding donkey Eeyore. Another comparison between Xi and Winnie at a military parade in 2015 became the most censored image in China that year. In recent days, tensions between China and Taiwan have risen, after Beijing tested integrated military capabilities under real-life combat conditions and practiced precision strikes and a potential blockade of the island. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on Monday. Chinese state television reported earlier on Monday that aircraft, including H-6 nuclear-capable bombers armed with live missiles, and warships had conducted exercises for a full multi-directional blockade of the island. According to the Chinese military, the Shandong aircraft carrier was also active in the drills. Taiwan has been tracking the aircraft carrier since last week. China considers the island of Taiwan to be part of its territory, although it has never owned it, and fiercely opposes any suggestion of independence from the government of Taipei, successor to the First Republic of China, founded after the fall of the Chinese monarchy. in 1911. Editor: Robert Kiss

