President Joko Widodo visits Merak Port in preparation for return from Eid





Cilegon.iGlobalNews.co.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed preparations for the return flow of Eid 2023 at Merak Port, Banten on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The visit was to ensure that homecoming preparations were better than last year so the homecoming could go smoothly. “Referring to the issues with the return flow last year, especially on the toll road and also at the port of Merak, I am here to make sure that the planning design preparation is really ready” , said Jokowi during the Port of Merak, Tuesday April 11, 2023. On this occasion, Jokowi also mentioned the problem of congestion on the upper and lower roads of Cikuasa which lead to Cilegon. Where during the reunion period in 2022, there was a traffic jam of up to 2 km. “We remember that last year in Upper Cikuasa, Lower Cikuasa there were problems, then also the capacity of the ships was lacking, but this year Lebaran this year, we hope that none of this will happen again”, said he declared. The Mayor of Solo Manatan also reminded all people traveling back and forth to be careful, bearing in mind that there has been an increase in the number of returns home this year which has reached 45%. . “But also be careful, I remind anyone who wants to go home, be careful, there has been a big jump in the number of people returning home, from 86 million, according to this survey, to 123 million, which means there is an increase of around 45%,” Jokowi said. In addition to this, Jokowi also requested that all preparations for this year’s homecoming services be calculated in detail, so that various events from the previous year will not be repeated. “It all has to be calculated, so earlier I asked in detail because I didn’t want last year’s incident to happen this year,” he said. Meanwhile, one of the ongoing anticipations is the addition of berth ports at Bakauheni Port of Bandar Bakau Jaya (BBJ) and Ciwandan Port by increasing the passenger capacity from 34,000 to 49,000. According to him, the management on the ground has also been prepared. Where there is a separation for motorcycles, as well as a special port for cars, small vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. “He’s been separated, that’s great too,” he said. Budi

