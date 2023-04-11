Gulf Nation Leader Warned Me About Army Chief Imran Khan’s ‘Plot’





Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan last year. (To file)

Lahore, Pakistan:

A year after his ousting as Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan said on Monday he had been warned by the leader of a Gulf country last year that then-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was conspiring to overthrow his government.

Last year, in April, Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan and his government was overthrown by a vote of no confidence in Parliament by opposition parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML -NOT).

On Sunday, Khan, who is Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, released a white paper on the PML-N-led coalition’s year-long performance and called it the worst in the country’s history. .

“Before the motion of no confidence against me was tabled in April last year, the leader of a Gulf country told me that my army commander, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was conspiring against my government to get his extension (from the PML-N and its allies) Bajwa was the mastermind of this conspiracy,” Khan claimed.

He criticized Bajwa for destroying Pakistan just for his extension which he could not get despite a promise from (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif.

“Things later revealed that the plot to overthrow my government was not hatched by the United States. General Bajwa hired former envoy to the United States Hussain Haqqani to launch propaganda that General Bajwa was pro-American and Imran Khan was anti-American,” Khan said.

After his dismissal, Khan initially blamed the United States for playing a role in overthrowing his government.

However, he later held General Bajwa responsible for the “conspiracy” that resulted in his ousting. Months before his retirement in November last year, General Bajwa had repeatedly said he was not seeking another extension of service. He also clarified that the Pakistani military has decided to distance itself from the country’s politics.

Although Khan did not specifically take the name of a Gulf leader, he said last month that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was still in contact with him.

Speaking about the current status of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, Khan said the PML-N-led government had destroyed the economy, attacked freedom of speech and the media, and imposed restrictions through “people not identified”, a reference to powerful intelligence agencies.

He also referred to the banning of his speeches and interviews in the media.

Khan said that during his year-long rule, the PML-N-led coalition government also desecrated people’s basic rights by unleashing torture on PTI leaders and workers.

In his message at the release of the white paper, the cricketer-turned-politician said his message to “almighty army chief General Asim Munir” and PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif, said Pakistan’s largest political party could not be crushed. by “violence, torture and harassment tactics”.

He said that today Pakistan is run according to a “London Plan” made by the powerful (military establishment) with Nawaz Sharif.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

