Turkey discovers natural gas worth over $500 billion in the Black Sea





A natural gas facility (Photo by OlegRi via Shutterstock) Turkey has found natural gas worth more than $500 billion in the Black Sea, said Fatih Dnmez, the country’s energy and natural resources minister. The total volume of reserves found in the Black Sea is 710 billion cubic meters, one of the largest ever found there. The reserve would be enough to meet the energy needs of all households in the country for the next 35 years, the minister added. If industrial consumption is taken into account, the discovery will meet the country’s needs for the next 15 to 20 years. Turkish Petroleum has announced the completion of pipeline facilities connecting its Black Sea power base to the Sakarya Gas facility. Natural gas from the Sakarya field will begin flowing to the Filyos facility on April 20, at a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Sakarya field will initially produce about 10 million cubic meters per day, gradually increasing capacity to pump up to 40 million cubic meters per day within three years, Dnmez said. CNN Turkish. Turkish public importer BOTAS will distribute the gas to households from May. Increase national production The news could help Turkey move towards greater energy independence. Currently, Turkey imports oil and gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and LNG from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria. The Black Sea discoveries will reduce Turkey’s dependence on natural gas imports, which currently account for 99% of the country’s consumption according to IEA estimates. In October 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Turkey as the next gas hubredirect gas to the EU after the Nord Stream pipeline was damaged allowing Russia to leverage power over Europe. In the months that followed, Turkey positioned itself as a potential channel for Russian oil to reach the EU while circumventing sanctions. Ankara as a wholeRussian diesel importsexceeded 10 million barrels in March, an increase of 50% compared to February.

