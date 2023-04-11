Watch out for surge in travelers when returning from Eid: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for vigilance during the Eid al-Fitr 2023 reunion period, as the number of travelers is expected to increase by 45% to reach 123 million people, against 86 million in 2022. “I remind all returnees to be vigilant during the return as the number of travelers has increased from 86 million to 123 million this year,” he remarked while reviewing the state. preparation of return facilities to the port of Merak, Cilegon, Banten, on Tuesday. The president also urged all parties to carefully calculate preparations for the return. Jokowi urged relevant ministries and non-ministerial institutions as well as the public ferry and port service PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry to make detailed preparations and ensure Merak port readiness before the return of Eid 2023 to avoid the traffic jams. “They have prepared additional berths at Bandar Bakau Jaya and Ciwandan Port to increase passenger capacity from 34,000 to 49,000,” he noted. The Head of State then insisted on optimal operational management of ports, such as providing a special port for motorcycles, cars and small vehicles, as well as a special port for heavy goods vehicles. “Ports for each vehicle have been prepared. I think that’s good,” he said. When returning from last year’s Eid, Jokowi had also reminded relevant stakeholders of traffic congestion on the Cikuasa Bawah and Cikuasa Atas access routes to Merak Port, as well as the lack of vessel capacity. “However, for the return of Eid this year, we hope that this will not happen again,” he remarked. The president also called on all ship passengers to order tickets electronically. “Because last year, those who didn’t have tickets created a lot of confusion for other passengers. For this year’s Eid return, every passenger must have a ticket before entering the port of Merak,” he insisted. Related News: Police chief and ministers discuss preparation for Eid 2023 return

