Xi Jinping against Taiwan: a blockade, a video and a dilemma

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) pilot in a Russian Sukhoi Su-30 flies over the Taiwan Strait amid harassment maneuvers against Taipei (Xinhua)

The leader of the Chinese regime acted according to his own playbook. Xi Jinping could not remain motionless before the brief but energetic diplomatic demonstration of his another selfTaiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen In Latin America and in the UNITED STATESwhere he met Kevin McCarthythe leader of the United States House of Representatives. But it also could not trigger a reaction with unforeseeable consequences.

He chose a middle way, intimidating but familiar. Order a joint military deployment -army, air force and navy- coordinated, in which he simulated what a missile attack would be like for a subsequent invasion of the island separated by only 180 kilometers of sea. In this geography, beijing not now Kinmenan area of ​​150 square kilometers just 4 kilometers from the province of XiamenIn the mainland.

Kinmen -and the archipelago that composes it- is, for many, the first barrier that People’s Liberation Army (EPL) in a warlike advance against Taiwan. He was never able to take this island despite its proximity. This island was the scene of several battles, the first of which took place in 1949, when the nationalists of Chiang Kai-shek settle permanently in Taiwan. There were also clashes in 1954 and 1958. But they were always repelled.

Note, the island is also known for an outdated feature, now obsolete: a tower ten meters high where a monumental loudspeaker operates, perched on the cliff of Beishan look for Xiamen to spread propaganda, Taiwanese songs and urge the soldiers of the EPL to change sides. The deafening sounds emitted by this tower were heard across the sea for two decades, between 1960 and 1970. cold war times.

But the island is not only endowed with anecdotes. In addition to the striking concrete loudspeakers, it has tens of thousands of Taiwanese soldiers trained and awaiting the landing of troops from Xi Jinping. A fight would trigger a bloody battle there, where the neighbors who usually cross the few meters that separate the archipelago from the mainland every day to exchange products would be the first victims of an unprovoked war. This massacre would also become a difficult wound to heal.

However, before visiting Tsai to UNITED STATES he EPL he organized only a few test firings, fighter jets patrolling Taiwanese airspace, and a brief naval blockade. Operations already known. This time I included, cinematically, a very graphic and colorful video that showed what the bombardment would look like before an amphibious invasion. An animation in which the use of missiles from aircraft, warships and land mobiles was seen impacting everything Taiwan. salvo Kinmen.

The video was posted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on social media.



Xi Jinping Do you plan to destroy the island you longed for? This is the great dilemma that plagues Chinese strategists. Bombing the archipelago until exhaustion would lead to the disappearance of its powerful industries. Especially the one who obsesses beijing: that of semiconductors, the most powerful in the world. In the age of the race Artificial intelligence it could be a goof for eternity.

But besides the immediate technological consequences, others would be the future scenarios. Without this powerful sector operating at one hundred percent capacity, not only would the Taiwanese economy come to a halt. But a large part of the the global production chain would be subject to an unprecedented recession. The economic crisis that caused the invasion of Vladimir Poutine A Ukraine it will only be a scratch.

the other regime Xi it doesn’t stick either. Not only would a bomb attack generate a global financial shock. Who of the the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) consider harassing taipei and their administration by sea and air blockades, should also count on this risky possibility. For him Taiwan Strait sails much of the international trade. Advanced technology comes from its ports which allows the most developed countries to keep their numbers in the green. China would be the first to see its economy seriously compromised.

The Chinese regime’s military said the war games also included the cordoning off of the island, and Chinese state media reported that dozens of planes had practiced an attack. air block. We will have to wait for new movements to see if finally this is the definitive plan to isolate Taiwan certainly.

Meanwhile, military movements in the the Pacific Ocean continue. Also in Indian. They age and are more visible. After UNITED STATES last week had access to new bases in Filipinos next to Taiwan and the South China Sea -four in total-, this Tuesday, joint military actions between the two navies began.

It is the biggest combat maneuvers in decades in the waters of the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. 17,000 marines from both sides will participate and will last until April 27. much longer than China arranged to intimidate Taiwan. It will be 12,200 American soldiers, 5,400 Filipinos and 111 Australians who will participate in the maneuvers, the largest of the last 30 years. A next action will probably involve more countries.

Seguramente, Beijing enfurezca. But you can’t overreact either.

Maybe that’s why he lied when he said they finished their exercises around Taiwan. Although having assured that the EPL He completed all the tasks of the patrol preparation for combat and military exercises conducted from April 8 to 10 around the island – according to the official news agency Xinhua-, their warships are still there.

China reported on Monday evening that the maneuvers were over. However, state television claimed that several warships continued to conduct live combat training in waters near Taiwan. the warship Xuzhou conducted combat readiness patrol missions, conducting anti-missile and air defense training, while in another unspecified area, the destroyer Xi’an conducted over-the-horizon missile training, according to the report reproduced by Reuters.

During, Taiwan continues its strategy of showing itself more and more to the world. A delegation of parliamentarians from Canada leg one Tapei for a week’s visit. They will meet the president Tsai and with business representatives. There are ten legislators, some of them linked to the ministries of defense and foreign affairs.

They will show legislators the core values ​​that differentiate taipei of beijing: democracy and individual freedoman infuriating contrast Xi Jinping.

Twitter: @TotiPI

