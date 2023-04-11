Politics
Sonia Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi: the government is systematically dismantling the pillars of democracy” | India News
New Delhi: Former Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi has once again launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Center and accused it of systematically dismantling the three pillars of democracy. Writing a column for a leading English daily, the UPA president said the government was blaming former leaders for today’s ills and ignoring the most pressing and vital issues of the day.
Deep-rooted centers of contempt for democracy are disturbing
Sonia Gandhi further said that the government’s deep-rooted disregard for democracy and democratic accountability was troubling. “The people of India have learned that when it comes to understanding the situation today, Prime Minister Narendra Moth’s actions speak much louder than his words. His statements – when he does not vent his anger against the opposition or do not blame former leaders for today`s ills – ignore the most pressing and vital issues of the day or are platitudes and verbal gymnastics to silence or divert attention of these issues. His actions, on the other hand, leave little to the imagination about the government’s true intentions,” Sonia said in her post.
She further claimed that he was silent on legitimate questions regarding his government’s actions affecting the lives of millions. “Imposing silence cannot solve India’s problems. The Prime Minister is silent on legitimate questions regarding his government’s actions which affect the lives of millions. After breaking his promise to double the income of farmers by 2022, the Prime Minister has conveniently gone silent. But their problems of rising costs and unremunerative prices for their crops remain in the here and now,” reads his column.
Prime Minister Modi dismantles the pillars of democracy
The former Congress speaker also accused Prime Minister Modi of dismantling the three pillars of democracy. Citing the deadlock in parliament, she said it was a ploy to prevent the opposition from raising issues of concern to the country and its people. “Over the past few months, we have seen the Prime Minister and his government systematically dismantle the three pillars of Indian democracy – the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, their actions demonstrating a deep-rooted disregard for democracy and democratic accountability. Consider the first recent events in Parliament, in the last session we saw a government-led strategy to disrupt Parliament and prevent the opposition from raising issues of concern to the country and its people, such as unemployment , inflation and social divisions. , and discussing the year’s budget and the Adani scam among other vital issues,” Sonia wrote.
“The systematic effort to undermine the credibility of the judiciary has reached a critical point, with the Union Law Minister calling some retired judges ‘anti-nationals’ and warning that ‘they win by paying a price “.This language is deliberately chosen to mislead people, stir up their passions and thereby intimidate sitting judges,” she added.
Sonia further stated that Congress is determined to continue its fight to safeguard the voice of the people. “The Congress Party will do its utmost to deliver its message directly to the people, as it did in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and will join with all like-minded parties in upholding the Constitution of India and its ideals. Ours is a fight to safeguard the voice of the people. The Congress Party understands its solemn duty as the main opposition party and stands ready to work with all like-minded parties to accomplish it.” , we read in his column.
