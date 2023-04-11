Donald Trump; South Centerra – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Trump seems to think if he did it, it’s not illegal

Forty-six years ago, Richard Nixon said, “When the president does it, that means it’s not illegal. The Republicans of the day didn’t buy it. Apparently Trump did.

Donald Trump brought classified documents to Mar-A-Lago and claims he had every right, even though he was no longer president. He claims he did nothing wrong when he paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair. Yet her fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty and did time for the same actions. Worse, Trump may have used campaign funds to pay Ms. Daniels. Now he is charged with 34 felony counts involving her.

This may just be the beginning of Trump’s troubles. Soon, he may have to testify in the civil rape case involving writer E. Jean Carroll. He still faces potential charges of tampering with Georgia’s election process.

In October, he may have to testify in a civil case that New York AG Letitia James is preparing regarding tax evasion. At some point in January, Hell will face a lawsuit with his children and the Trump Corporation over an allegedly fraudulent marketing scheme.

Finally, Special Counsel Jack Smith is conducting two investigations that could lead to charges, one involving Jan. 6 and the other relating to the classified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago, and whether he obstructed the government’s investigation and attempted to recover these documents.

Meanwhile, what are his main opponents doing? To date, most have said little or nothing. Even when he posed next to a photo of the Manhattan District Attorney wielding a baseball bat. Was the bullying intentional?

A social media post from Trump warned of death and destruction if charged. The judge in the New York case and his family were threatened. There is speculation that the judge may have to issue a gag order. The first GOP primary debate will take place in August. Pass the popcorn!

Ken Bublitz, Loveland

A yes all around for Centerra South

After listening to a team of consultants from McWhinney Enterprises at the April 4 board meeting, I am definitely convinced that the intergovernmental agreement for the Centerra South project should be approved by all government entities and move forward. I was impressed with the knowledge and unbiased factual information that was presented. In addition, there are many other communities across the state that use tax increase funding for development.

As a Rotarian, I applied Rotary’s Four Way Test, a decision-making model to make my decision. The four questions are: Is this the truth? Is it fair to everyone involved? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it benefit everyone involved? The answer to all of these questions is “yes”. Initially, some might not be yes, but in the long run, all of them will definitely be yes. It’s a win-win for the Loveland community.

Jerry Westbrook, Loveland

Want to fight corruption? Oppose Trump

A recent anti-corruption letter included an incorrect assertion that we have seen in letters to HR before. The author said that the Declaration of Independence is the primary unamendable law of the United States of America. It must have been in primary school that I pointed out to my mother that I had an inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and that making me eat vegetables was certainly in conflict with the pursuit of happiness. Unfortunately, she understood the structure of American law. The Constitutional Rights Foundation website (https://tinyurl.com/3axsbtfw) agrees with her when it says, “The Declaration of Independence has no legal authority. It is not part of the basic law of the United States like the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. But his words resonated like the ideals of the United States.

The writer is also mistaken when he places Trump among those fighting corruption today. More than one of her companies, for example Trump University, have accused her of committing fraud. And at last count, 10 of his associates (Newsweek https://tinyurl.com/2kv6mwmk), have either pleaded guilty to indictable offenses or been found guilty by juries of their peers. And that’s not counting the people he protected from justice by forgiving them in a preventive way. Also, I wish I had a link for this, but several years ago I read that during a 30-year career in real estate, Trump sued someone, or someone chased him on average once every three days. The first step in fighting corruption is to keep Trump away from the levers of power. Wishful thinking will not change the laws of the United States, or make Trump a principled force for good.

Peter Raymond, Loveland

